In a weekend they called a "dream come true," Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto wed on June 24 in Venice, Italy.

The fitness trainer, 49, and her fashion designer wife, 38, tied the knot at the Aman hotel, one of eight monumental palazzos on the Grand Canal in Venice, marking their third wedding (they first wed at a Miami courthouse in 2022 before traveling to Namibia for an intimate ceremony later that year).

“DeShanna comes from a very big Italian family and it's her favorite country in the world,” Michaels told PEOPLE of the destination wedding. “She planned the entire thing.”

