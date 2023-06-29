Jillian Michaels' Wedding to DeShanna Marie Minuto: All the Gorgeous Photos

Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto married in stunning style in Venice, Italy, on June 24

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
and Emily Strohm
Published on June 29, 2023 12:41PM EDT
Jillian Michaels marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in Italy. Photo:

Elina Upmane

In a weekend they called a "dream come true," Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto wed on June 24 in Venice, Italy.

The fitness trainer, 49, and her fashion designer wife, 38, tied the knot at the Aman hotel, one of eight monumental palazzos on the Grand Canal in Venice, marking their third wedding (they first wed at a Miami courthouse in 2022 before traveling to Namibia for an intimate ceremony later that year).

“DeShanna comes from a very big Italian family and it's her favorite country in the world,” Michaels told PEOPLE of the destination wedding. “She planned the entire thing.”

Here, see some of the stunning photos from the couple's elaborate affair.

They Do!

Elina Upmane

The brides walked down the aisle hand in hand and exchanged personal vows in front of 50 guests. During the intimate ceremony, Jillian got emotional while reading her vows. "I didn't think I was going to cry!" she says.

Sparkle On

Elina Upmane

When it came time for rings, Jillian surprised DeShanna with a stunning 7-carat emerald wedding ring with diamond baguettes.

Together Forever

Elina Upmane

“She's beautiful, she's funny and she's so creative, Jillian tells PEOPLE. “But all that shiny stuff in the beginning doesn't last. So what makes you say to yourself, 'I want to walk alongside this human for the rest of my life.' And I take that really seriously. I'm 49. I've never married anyone. I just didn't believe that there was a human I could do that with until DeShanna."

In the Details

Elina Upmane

DeShanna wore a boatneck mermaid Zuhair Murad gown adorned with cascades of asymmetrical handmade beadwork with a faille overskirt and bow detailing. The dress took more than one year to create.

Jillian opted for a black dress with sheer sleeves and beaded applique by the same designer.

Standing Out

AlanVPhotos

"What made me believe it, and her more than anything, is truly what we've been through and the quality of her character, her strength, her empathy and her intelligence," Jillian adds of choosing to marry DeShanna.

Party Time!

Elina Upmane

Following their vows, the celebration continued with a cocktail hour in the hotel's picturesque garden, where waiters served aperol spritz cocktails and passed hors d'oeuvres.

Guests later enjoyed a candlelit dinner of tuna tartare, paccheri cacio e pepe and fillet with courgettes cream and a saffron and Amarone reduction.

Sweet Life

Elina Upmane

There was cake, too! The white, four-tiered confection was adorned with delicate white flowers.

Picture Perfect

Elina Upmane

Dinner décor featured custom made table linens, dark and blush garden roses, glass candelabras and delicate handmade Murano glass flowers. 

A Reception Like No Other

Elina Upmane

Following dinner, guests took boats to Chiesetta della Misericordia, a historic church that was converted into custom nightclub for the masquerade afterparty.

Having a Ball

Elina Upmane

Dancing went on late into the night, and acrobats even performed on a disco ball!

