Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Michaels in Black Dress for a 'Spin on the Traditional' (Exclusive)

The couple took their third wedding to Venice, Italy, after previously saying “I do” at a courthouse in Miami and later with a ceremony in Namibia

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
and Emily Strohm
Published on June 28, 2023 01:13PM EDT
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo
Photo:

Elina Upmane


Jillian Michaels’ official bridal gown was anything but ordinary. 

On June 24, the fitness trainer, 49, tied the knot once again with her fashion designer wife DeShanna Marie Michaels in the Aman hotel, one of eight monumental palazzos on the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy. The ceremony was planned by Design Anarchy Studio

While the couple’s wedding location was rooted in history, Jillian wanted to wear a dress that was a “spin on the traditional,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. 

For the television personality, that was a black wedding dress.

Jillian wore a sequin mermaid design with an elegant V-neck trimmed with opaque black fabric, embellished with sparkly flower motifs and long sleeves. The sequin skirt stopped around her knees and cascaded into a flared chiffon-looking hem. 

For jewelry she wore a collection of accessories by H&H, the same jeweler that crafted DeShanna's engagement ring. One of the pieces worn by Jillian was the brand's minimalistic short-chain Riviera tennis necklace.

She completed the ensemble with black sandals and a tousled side-parted bob. 

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo

Elina Upmane

There was another catch to the non-traditional look: DeShanna volunteered herself to select her wife’s altar ensemble. Because the two originally expressed different opinions on Jillian's choice of color, their resolution was to leave the dress shopping process up to DeShanna. 

“I found Jill's dress and I was like, ‘Oh my God, if you want to wear black, I found the most feminine, beautiful black dress,' (the poor woman doesn't even know the details of the dress). I'm like, ‘I'm just ordering this dress, we're fixing your measurements and hopefully it looks great.”

The Letterino founder also applied her style savvy to her own outfit — a boat-neck mermaid Zuhair Murad gown adorned with cascades of asymmetrical handmade beadwork with a faille overskirt and bow detailing. The dress took over a year to create. 

Before exchanging their vows for the third time in front of 50 guests, Jillian and DeShanna kicked off their three-day weekend celebration with a sunset welcome dinner at the Belmond Cipriani, for which the couple wore Dolce & Gabbana. 

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo

Elina Upmane

Jillian and DeShanna legally tied the knot at a courthouse in Miami on July 11, 2022, in front of their close friends and family (including Jillian’s two children Lukensia, 13, and Phoenix, 10) before traveling to Namibia for an intimate affair later that year. "We both love Africa," Jillian told PEOPLE in February.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The newlyweds met on the members-only dating app Raya and began dating in 2018. In November 2021, Jillian proposed with a 7-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, which was designed by a family friend at H&H Jewels in Miami.

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo

Elina Upmane

A trio of ceremonies later, the two still have only words of endearment for one another. 

“She's beautiful, she's funny and she's so creative,” Jillian tells PEOPLE. “But all that shiny stuff in the beginning doesn't last. So what makes you say to yourself, 'I want to walk alongside this human for the rest of my life.' And I take that really seriously. I'm 49. I've never married anyone. I just didn't believe that there was a human I could do that with until DeShanna."

“She really is my best friend and my rock,” adds DeShanna. “She has this insatiable desire to learn and that's really been such an amazing thing for me and for us as a couple just to grow together.”

Related Articles
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo: ‘Dream Come True’ (Exclusive)
Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto
Who Is Jillian Michaels' Wife? All About DeShanna Marie Minuto
Jillian Michaels Wedding
Jillian Michaels Opens Up About Wedding to Wife DeShanna in the 'Middle of the Namibia Desert'
Jillian Michaels Marries Fiancee DeShanna Marie Minuto courtesy Jillian Michaels
Jillian Michaels Marries Fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Private African Ceremony
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart
Josie Hart Married Blair Underwood in a Swarovski Crystal-Covered Gown That Took Over 2,000 Hours to Make (Exclusive)
Eminem's daughter Alaina marie scott's wedding
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Wed in a Custom Bridal Gown with an 80-Inch Train (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Naomi Watts wedding ring, Billy Crudup
See a Close-Up Look at Naomi Watts’ Dazzling Wedding Ring from New Husband Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Wedding
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
Emily Blunt attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Emily Blunt Responds to 'Devil Wears Prada' Joke at Met Gala 2023: 'Tried to Put on My Skinny Pants'
Guests arrive to the Bulgari's party in Venice, Italy. Pictured: Anne Hathaway Ref: SPL6752418 160523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MvS / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights,
Anne Hathaway Glitters in Hooded Gold and Silver Versace Dress to Attend Bulgari Jewelry Show in Venice
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Simone Biles Dances Her Wedding Night Away in Custom-Made Shimmery Party Dress
Simone Biles Dances Her Wedding Night Away in a Custom-Made Shimmery Party Dress
Sofia Richie wedding earrings. https://www.instagram.com/nicolerichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Nicole Richie Designed Custom Bridal Diamond Earrings for Sister Sofia: 'A Moment I Will Never Forget'
met gala arrivals
Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya attend the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice.
Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya Are a Fashionable Trio at Gala in Italy