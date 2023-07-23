'Today' 's Jill Martin Is 'Grateful' Breast Cancer Diagnosis Came After Her Wedding (Exclusive)

The 'Today' show contributor wed Erik Brooks at the New York Public Library in New York City in September

By
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs is an editor and veteran journalist with nearly 20 years experience working across celebrity and human interest news. She is currently Executive Editorial Director for PEOPLE Digital.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2023 10:18AM EDT
Erik Brooks and Jill Martin attend Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City.
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jill Martin says she is happy that her breast cancer diagnosis occurred after her September 2022 wedding.

While chatting exclusively with PEOPLE about her illness, the Today show contributor, 47, says she feels as though her "life will be defined [as] before and after the diagnosis," and explains that she is "grateful" her wedding to Erik Brooks took place before she learned of her breast cancer, because it "was such a purely happy event."

"I feel like this is a new chapter with a new journey," Martin says. "[But] that's not bad because I am going to take this. It will just be different."

"And my choices will be affected by it, and my lifestyle will be affected by it, and my outlook will be affected by it. And there will be a lot of beautiful, positive silver linings that come out of it, and of course, heartbreak," she continues. "I mean, this is heartbreaking."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jill Martin, Erik Brooks, Instagram

Jill Martin/ Instagram

Martin married businessman Brooks at the New York Public Library in New York City last fall.

The lifestyle and commerce correspondent got engaged to the Ethos Capital founder in the Hamptons in May 2019. At the time, the pair had been dating for nearly two years.

Martin previously told PEOPLE that she knew Brooks was "the One" when he "found my many eccentricities 'adorable.' "

She also said at the time that she was "excited, grateful and ready to dance the night away" with all of the couple's wedding guests, noting: "We chose a location and set up what worked for everyone in our family. When you get married later in life, making sure it is about everyone is so important."

Jill Martin attends the 2017 Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Martin revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this week, shortly after she tested positive for the BRCA gene — which links to a significantly higher possibility of developing breast or ovarian cancer.

She shared the news on the Today show Monday morning and in an essay on Today.com. She'll begin a leave of absence effective immediately to undergo a bilateral mastectomy and begin additional treatment.

"I am in shock but, at the same time, I'm so grateful because it could be a very different story that we're talking about," Martin previously told PEOPLE. "Of course I'm devastated. You hear the C-word and you think the worst. But after you hear the word and you absorb it, you then have to be your own best friend."

She added: "And also having the platform to share my story has given me strength, because I feel like while I'm healing, I will be able to help, literally, save lives. And if I save one life from this, then this process will have been worth it for me."

Related Articles
TODAY -- Pictured: Jill Martin on Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Today's Jill Martin Diagnosed with Breast Cancer — One Week After Testing Positive for the BRCA Gene (Exclusive)
Jill Martin attends the 2017 Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street
'Today' Host Jill Martin — Who Revealed She Has Breast Cancer — Says She Inherited the BRCA Gene from Her Father, Not Her Mother
Jill Martin Marries Erik Brooks
'TODAY' Contributor Jill Martin Marries Businessman Erik Brooks in Romantic Ceremony
The former Czech tennis player Martina Navratilova receives the golden racket during the Italian tennis internationals at the Foro Italico. Rome (Italy), May 21st, 2023
Martina Navratilova Recalls Emotional Toll of Cancer Battle: '7 Months of Hell'
Sarah Ferguson, corgis
Sarah Ferguson Takes Queen Elizabeth's Corgis for a Walk Following Cancer Surgery
catch-up profile with Jenna Wolfe
Jenna Wolfe Reveals She and Wife Stephanie Gosk Have Split, Opens Up About Her Hysterectomy and Double Mastectomy (Exclusive)
grace helbig cancer diagnosis
YouTuber Grace Helbig Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis: ‘We Are Going for Cure Not Remission’
âLove & Marriage: Huntsvilleââs Kimmi Scott Talks âBouncing Backâ After âAggressiveâ Breast Cancer (Exclusive)
'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'’s Kimmi Scott Talks 'Bouncing Back' After 'Aggressive' Breast Cancer (Exclusive)
THE VIEW- 3/8/23 - Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) SARAH FERGUSON
Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Breast Cancer Diagnosis — and Credits Sister for Pushing Her to Get Checked
Sarah Ferguson story time
Sarah Ferguson Posts New 'Storytime with Fergie and Friends' Videos After Surgery — Inside Why
Philecia La'Bounty Reveals She Has Another Type of Breast Cancer
Woman Denied Mammogram at Age 30 Reveals Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Trying to Stay Positive'
Jill Martin Talks About Her Journey as a 'Bonus Mom' and Why the Term Celebrates 'More Love'
Jill Martin Brooks Shares Journey as a 'Bonus Mom,' Explains Why the Term Celebrates 'More Love' (Exclusive)
Guerdy Abraira attends the Billboard Mujeres Latinas En La Música at Watsco Center
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Has Been Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: 'It Took Me Awhile to Process It'
30-Year-Old Learned She Had Stage 4 Cancer After Being Denied a Mammogram: âI Was Told I Was Too Young for Cancerâ
Woman Who Was Denied a Mammogram Gets Double Mastectomy at 36, Learns She Has a Second Type of Cancer (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrT6CEYPC6q/?img_index=1. Jenna Wolfe/Instagram
Jenna Wolfe Gives Update on Recovery After Mastectomy: 'I'm Getting There'
Martina Navratilova
Martina Navratilova Provides Cancer Update: 'I Got the All Clear!'