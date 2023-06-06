Jill Duggar Dillard Says She’s 'So Incredibly Grateful' for Husband Derick as Docuseries Examines Her Family

Jill Duggar is leaning on her husband Derick Dillard during tough times.

Following the release of Prime Video’s new docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the former reality star took to Instagram to thank her husband for his constant support as family drama is thrust back into the spotlight.

“☀️I’m so incredibly grateful for my man @derickdillard ❤️,” Duggar, 32, captioned a photo of herself kissing Dillard, 34. “His support means the world to me. ☀️ Thanks babe! 😘💞”

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets touches on the Duggar family’s time on their TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting and its Counting On spinoff. The series followed the family’s ultra-conservative lifestyle as devoted members of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) an organization founded by Bill Gothard.

After running for 10 seasons, 19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015 after Jill's older brother Josh Duggar admitted to molesting several girls, including Jill and their younger sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald when he was between the ages of 12 and 15. In May 2022, Josh was also convicted on child pornography and received a 12-and-a-half year sentence.

All of this, as well as IBLP's impact on the Duggars and many other followers, are explored in depth in Shiny Happy People.



Two days prior to the release of the docuseries, Jill and Derick announced their own plans to release a new book titled Counting the Cost. The official description explained that it will share “the unedited truth about the Duggars.”

The couple wrote on Instagram that the book "is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful."

"The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced," they continued. "However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle."

The spouses — who married in 2014 and are parents of three — added that "time, tears, truth, and therapy" helped them heal from "our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family."



"Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain," they wrote.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets can be streamed in full on Prime Video.

