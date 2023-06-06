Jill Duggar Dillard Says She’s 'So Incredibly Grateful' for Husband Derick as Docuseries Examines Her Family

Jill (Duggar) Dillard said her husband Derick's "support means the world to me" as she faces feedback on her participation in Prime Video's 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets'

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 04:41 PM
Jill Duggar Dillard Say She is So Incredibly Grateful for Husband Derick Following Release of Doc on Her Family;
Photo:

Jill (Duggar) Dillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar is leaning on her husband Derick Dillard during tough times.

Following the release of Prime Video’s new docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the former reality star took to Instagram to thank her husband for his constant support as family drama is thrust back into the spotlight. 

“☀️I’m so incredibly grateful for my man @derickdillard ❤️,” Duggar, 32, captioned a photo of herself kissing Dillard, 34. “His support means the world to me. ☀️ Thanks babe! 😘💞”

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets touches on the Duggar family’s time on their TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting and its Counting On spinoff. The series followed the family’s ultra-conservative lifestyle as devoted members of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) an organization founded by Bill Gothard

After running for 10 seasons, 19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015 after Jill's older brother Josh Duggar admitted to molesting several girls, including Jill and their younger sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald when he was between the ages of 12 and 15. In May 2022, Josh was also convicted on child pornography and received a 12-and-a-half year sentence.

All of this, as well as IBLP's impact on the Duggars and many other followers, are explored in depth in Shiny Happy People.

Two days prior to the release of the docuseries, Jill and Derick announced their own plans to release a new book titled Counting the Cost. The official description explained that it will share “the unedited truth about the Duggars.”

The couple wrote on Instagram that the book "is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful."

"The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced," they continued. "However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle."

The spouses — who married in 2014 and are parents of three — added that "time, tears, truth, and therapy" helped them heal from "our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family." 

"Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain," they wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets can be streamed in full on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Jill Duggar Dillard
Jill Duggar Says She's 'Done with Secrets' as She Reveals She's Releasing New Memoir 'Counting the Cost'
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets
Duggars Docuseries Producers on Helping Jill and Amy to Feel 'Comfortable' Discussing Past 'Trauma' in Show
The Duggar family appear on NBC News' "Today" show
Duggars Docuseries Producers Say There's 'Definitely Enough' for Another 'Crazy Episode' of the Show
Amy Duggar King Shares the 'Beautiful' Moment from the Day of Grandma Duggar's Funeral
Amy Duggar King Says She Feels She's 'Condoning' Abuse If She Doesn't Speak Out Against Her Family
Duggar Family - Shiny Happy People
'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' — The Biggest Revelations from Prime Video's Explosive Docuseries
duggar kids
Duggar Family Docuseries Producers Reveal Most 'Shocking' Thing They Discovered — and What Didn't Make the Cut
Duggar Family Doc
Duggar Family — and Their Religion — Exposed in Explosive Prime Video Docuseries Featuring Jill and Amy (Exclusive)
The Duggar family appear on NBC News' "Today" show
The Duggar Family’s Religion: All About the Controversial Church IBLP
Bill Gothard
Who Is Bill Gothard? Everything to Know About the Institute in Basic Life Principles Founder
Jinger Duggar and brother Josh Duggar mugshot
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Says Brother Josh's Scandal Is Still 'Such a Painful Thing' for the Family to Navigate
Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Call Out 'Derogatory and Sensationalized' Docuseries Exposing Family's Scandals
josh duggar
Duggar Docuseries Producers Say Josh Is the 'Tip of the Iceberg' in Exposing Family's Sinister Church
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Feeling Strong Enough to Speak on Her Experiences: Grateful for the Freedom
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Feeling 'Strong Enough' to Speak on Her Experiences: 'Grateful' for the 'Freedom'
Amy Duggar King 'Tried' Contacting Josh's Wife to Offer Her and Their Kids a Place to Stay After His Legal Drama
Amy Duggar King 'Tried' Contacting Josh's Wife to Offer Her and Their Kids a Place to Stay After His Legal Drama
Duggar Family - Shiny Happy People
Duggar Doc Producers Say 'Things Fell Through the Cracks' with the Family — but Scandal Is 'Much Bigger'
Olivia Plath Says Watching 'Shiny Happy People' Was 'Triggering:' 'That Was My Life'
Olivia Plath Says New Duggar Family Docuseries Was 'Triggering to Watch': 'That Was My Life'