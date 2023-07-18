Jill Duggar Dillard is keeping busy!

Just weeks after announcing that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, are releasing a new book titled Counting the Cost, the Counting On alum, 32, took to Instagram to share a life update.

Alongside pictures of her garden, she wrote, "👩‍🌾I’ve been so busy with the book, some travel, and other life happenings that I haven’t been able to get out into the garden as much as I have wanted to!"

She continued: "This morning though…I strapped the babe to my back, set myself a timer (because it’s helpful for me to have a goal & not to just stay out there forever when I want to but have other things to get done) & with a podcast going from my phone in my pocket, I was able to harvest some okra & tomatoes before the thunderstorm came."

With the help of her sons – Israel David, 8, Samuel Scott, 6, and 12-month-old Frederick Michael — she also got the chance to try a new snack.

"The boys brought in quite a cucumber haul after getting home from a recent trip & I tried my hand at some homemade refrigerator/freezer pickles which turned out amazing!!" she explained. "Now I'm looking forward to doing more of the same + prepping and putting more squash and zucchini in the freezer for all the delicious things later in the fall & winter too! 😋"

The fall and winter seasons will be busy for the 19 Kids and Counting alum with the September 12 release of Counting the Cost. She and her husband, 34, wrote in a joint statement on Instagram that the book "is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful."



Jill (Duggar) Dillard/Instagram

"The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced," they continued in May. "However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle."



The mom of three first made her way onto television through the TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, which was canceled in 2015 after nine seasons when news broke her older brother Josh Duggar had allegedly molested five underage girls as a teenager. Jill and their younger sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald later came forward as two of the victims, insisting they had already "moved on" and forgiven their brother when the news surfaced.

In his statement to PEOPLE at the time, Josh said, "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends."



"I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation," Josh continued. "We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling." Josh was later arrested in April 2021 and convicted in May 2022 for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The family's story began to make waves again with the release of Amazon’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries. The four-part limited series examines the family’s ties to The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) as well as Josh's child pornography scandal. Following its premiere in June, Jill, who appeared in the program, took the time to thank her husband for his support amid her family drama.

“☀️I’m so incredibly grateful for my man @derickdillard ❤️,” she wrote in an Instagram post that contained a sweet photo of them kissing. “His support means the world to me. ☀️ Thanks babe! 😘💞”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.