Jill Duggar Dillard shared an emotional milestone about her highly anticipated memoir.

Less than two months after she announced the release date of her new book Counting the Cost, she shared what it was like to see her words in print.

“Things got real when I printed off the manuscript for my book, #CountingTheCost,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “It was now one step closer to being out there.”

Jill, 32, also shared that the process of writing the book about her family, made famous by TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, was emotionally challenging.

“I cried and prayed over it,” the mom of three, who co-wrote it with husband Derick Dillard, continued. “It’s been an emotional journey and one that wasn’t easy for me to write about.”

She also took to her Instagram Stories to show off the manuscript, noting it was a “surreal experience” to print the copy for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to the next step – getting my own hard copy – and y’all getting to read it before too long,” she said in the video. “It won’t be long now.”

The book will be released on Sept. 12, and promises to reveal “the unedited truth” about her family. She and her husband, 34, wrote in a joint statement on Instagram that the book “is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful.”

She also recently shared that she had "been so busy" writing the book.

The Counting On alum first came into the public eye when she was 17 and her family became the subject of national attention with 19 Kids and Counting’s debut in 2008.

The hugely popular reality series was canceled in 2015 after news broke that her older brother Josh Duggar had allegedly molested five underage girls as a teenager. Jill and their younger sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald later came forward as two of the victims, saying they had already "moved on" and forgiven their brother by the time the news surfaced.

In his statement to PEOPLE at the time, Josh said, "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends."

"I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation," Josh continued. "We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling."

Josh was later arrested in April 2021 and convicted in May 2022 for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison and ordered to pay fines and special assessments of $50,100.

The family's story resurfaced in June with the release of Amazon Prime’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries. The four-part limited series examines their ties to The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) as well as Josh's child pornography scandal.

Following the docuseries premiere, Jill, whose interviews and personal testimony anchored the program, expressed gratitude to her husband for his support amid the difficult time and distance from her family.

“☀️I’m so incredibly grateful for my man @derickdillard ❤️,” she captioned a photo of herself kissing him. “His support means the world to me. ☀️ Thanks babe! 😘💞”

The couple married in 2014, and worked on the upcoming book together to explore the “red flags” that she started to notice about her conservative independent Christian Baptist upbringing after tying the knot.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.