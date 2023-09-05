Jill Biden 'Experiencing Only Mild Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID-19, White House Says

The first lady is staying at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware while the president, who has tested negative, remains in Washington, D.C.

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 07:39AM EDT
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden attends a candlelight vigil to mourn and honor the lives of the victims, survivors and families of The Covenant School on March 29, 2023 in Nashville
Dr. Jill Biden. Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dr. Jill Biden is “experiencing only mild symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19, the White House has revealed.

The first lady, 72, tested positive on Monday and is recovering at home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander revealed in a statement on Monday. “She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms," Alexander said.

President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday evening, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. He will remain at the White House where he will "test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk to the White House upon arrival on the South Lawn in Washington, DC, August 26, 2023
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The first lady previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August, 2022 while in South Carolina. Her communications director revealed at the time that she had tested negative for COVID-19 during the day but later began experiencing “cold-like symptoms.” Despite testing negative again with a rapid antigen test, she tested positive with a PCR test.

Dr. Biden’s positive test last year came a month after her husband tested positive for the virus and also experienced mild symptoms. He and the first lady both took Paxlovid.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," Jean-Pierre said at the time. "He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

Dr. Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House
Dr. Jill Biden.

Shutterstock 

The president and first lady were both together on Saturday, meeting with officials and touring the disaster zone in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. They spent Sunday together in Rehoboth.

According to CNN, the president is set to honor an Army captain with the Medal of Honor at the White House on Tuesday. He'll also be heading to India for the G20 Summit on Thursday.

Related Articles
James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage at SoFi Stadium
Metallica Postpones Arizona Concert After James Hetfield Tests Positive for COVID
Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell 'Medically Clear' to Continue Senate Work After Second Freeze
Justin Guice, arrested in Modesto, Ca. in connection with a murder in 2004.
DNA Leads to Arrest in Nearly 20-Year-Old California Cold Case
Ammar Campa-Najjar (D-CA), who is running for congress in Rep. Duncan Hunter's(R-CA) district, speaks to members of the media outside the Federal Courthouse on December 3, 2019 in San Diego, California. Congressman Hunter is expected to plead guilty to charges that he violated federal campaign finance laws by using campaign funds for extensive personal expenses
When He Ran for Congress, Opponents Called Him a ‘Security Risk’ — Now He’s Defending the U.S. (Exclusive)
President Biden reacts to Mitch McConnellâs second freeze
Joe Biden Plans to Call ‘Good Friend’ Mitch McConnell After Senator’s Second Freeze
Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Suddenly Freezes During Press Conference One Month After Similar Incident
Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan speaks to the media in his office during the opening day of the year for the general session of the state legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in Atlanta.
Donald Trump Has ‘Moral Compass of an Ax Murderer,’ Says Georgia’s Former No. 2 Republican
laura george and jenna bush
Former First Lady Laura Bush Turned Jenna Bush Hager's Sweet 16 'Awkward' After Inviting Both Her Ex and Boyfriend
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy Backs Down After Receiving Legal Threat from Eminem: 'I'll Respect His Wishes'
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Becomes First 2024 Presidential Candidate to Drop Out of Race
U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listens during a press conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is a target in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable’ Blood Cancer
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Eminem Threatens Legal Action Against Vivek Ramaswamy for Using His Music During Campaign Events
Florida Old State Capitol
Florida Lawmakers Install Bulletproof Glass in State Capitol After Voting for Permitless Carry
Biden spoke to reporters while on vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nev. on Friday.
Donald Trump's Georgia Mug Shot Prompts Response from President Joe Biden: ‘Handsome Guy, Wonderful Guy’
Nikki Haley (left), Donald Trump
Nikki Haley Slams Donald Trump in GOP Debate: ‘Most Disliked Politician in America’
Doug Burgum
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Injures Leg in Basketball Game on the Night Before GOP Debate