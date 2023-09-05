Jill Biden 'Experiencing Only Mild Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID-19, White House Says

Dr. Jill Biden is “experiencing only mild symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19, the White House has revealed.

The first lady, 72, tested positive on Monday and is recovering at home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander revealed in a statement on Monday. “She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms," Alexander said.

President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday evening, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. He will remain at the White House where he will "test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The first lady previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August, 2022 while in South Carolina. Her communications director revealed at the time that she had tested negative for COVID-19 during the day but later began experiencing “cold-like symptoms.” Despite testing negative again with a rapid antigen test, she tested positive with a PCR test.

Dr. Biden’s positive test last year came a month after her husband tested positive for the virus and also experienced mild symptoms. He and the first lady both took Paxlovid.



"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," Jean-Pierre said at the time. "He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

Dr. Jill Biden. Shutterstock

The president and first lady were both together on Saturday, meeting with officials and touring the disaster zone in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. They spent Sunday together in Rehoboth.



According to CNN, the president is set to honor an Army captain with the Medal of Honor at the White House on Tuesday. He'll also be heading to India for the G20 Summit on Thursday.

