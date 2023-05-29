Viewers of the Indianapolis 500 are debating whether or not Jewel's performance of the National Anthem was meant for them, and if they were meant for it.

On Sunday, the singer-songwriter, 49, shared an acoustic rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the racing event that has since divided fans and viewers on social media.

Jewel's take on the anthem at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was complete with a blue acoustic guitar, an all-white fit and a cowboy hat with a checkered bandana attached. While her race day look was a win, her delivery of the iconic lines made some feel like she didn't necessarily cross the finish line.

The "Intuition" performer previously shared a similar rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game just three months before.

One Twitter user demanded Jewel "STOP CHANGING THE MELODY AND RHYTHM OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM," after Sunday's performance, and even put her rendition in her personal "top 3 least favorites."

"For the love of god, just sing the national anthem as it’s meant to be sung. Don’t put your own spin on it. Sacrilegious. Ugh," Twitter user Concerned Canadian Serena shared of her take on the U.S. anthem.

"Jewel butchered the national anthem at the Indy 500," added user Nancy Gould. "People were trying to sing along but couldn't because of the way she sang it. What a shame."

Despite others calling it the "worst anthem rendition to date," a "Christmas ballad" and "absolutely horrible," Jewel's performance still found some fans.

"You go girl, there’s not many artists that can pull off a unique interpretation of the National Anthem, but you sure did, Jewel," one user wrote.

"I don’t care who attacks me for this, but I loved Jewel’s National Anthem," another added. "I think it gave the words more meaning. As someone who’s heard it 1000s of times in my career, I was really listening to her and reflecting on the words."

Some even admitted they "found nothing wrong" with Jewel's rendition, and argued there's "no one right way or style to sing the National Anthem, as long it’s respectful."

"Never felt patriotic in my whole life til sitting through jewel singing the national anthem at the indy 500," user @laHannz wrote.

While feedback may be mixed, Jewel's rendition has certainly got fans talking.

