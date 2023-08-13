A fighter jet crashed during an air show in Michigan on Sunday.

The MiG 23 aircraft was taking part in the Thunder Under Michigan event at Willow Run Airport, near the city of Ypsilanti, when it crashed at a nearby apartment complex around 4 p.m., according to the Wayne County Airport Authority. No one on the ground was hurt.

Two people were forced to eject from the jet and parachute into a local lake, but neither experienced serious injuries, authorities told CBS News. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, a MiG-23 demonstration plane performing at the Yankee Air Museum’s Thunder Over Michigan air show crashed into the parking lot at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville," the WCAA said in a statement.

"The pilot and backseater successfully ejected from the aircraft before the crash. While it did not appear they sustained any significant injuries, first responders transported the pair to a nearby hospital as a precaution," the statement continued.

The WCAA said the jet struck unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot. "No one at the apartment complex nor the air show was injured. The FAA is investigating the crash," the statement concluded.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

In a Facebook post shortly after the crash, organizers of the two-day Thunder Under Michigan event said they would stop the show due to a "situation" but did not provide further details.

"Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield. Please be patient as we control traffic around the area," the post urged spectators.