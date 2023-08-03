Jessie James Decker's Sister Sydney Welcomes Baby Boy Three Months After Flight Cleaning Drama

Sydney and husband Anthony Bass are also parents to daughters Blaire, 2, and Brooklyn, 5

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 3, 2023 02:20PM EDT
Photo:

Sydney Rae Bass/Instagram (2)

Sydney Rae Bass is officially a mom of three!

The 31-year-old sister of Jessie James Decker has welcomed her third baby with her husband, Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Anthony Bass.

The couple welcomed their baby boy, Sonny, last week, Sydney revealed on Instagram Thursday with a photo of her baby boy with a nasal cannula, laying on her chest as the MLB player hugged them both.

"My sweet Sonny Edward is a week old today. I am so in love with this little boy," she wrote.

"He is so beautiful and perfect. Last night we were able to take him home from the NICU. I wasn’t prepared for another NICU baby but am so thankful he is home and healthy. God is good 🫶🏻."

Decker, who is also a mom of three, commented, "He’s perfect ❤️❤️❤️. Love y’all ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Sonny has two big sisters — Blaire, 2, and  Brooklyn Rae, 5. The two girls were on a flight with their pregnant mom earlier this year when Sydney revealed she was "humiliated" on a United Airlines flight.

Anthony shared a photo on Twitter (now known as X) about the incident, sparking a debate about whether the then-pregnant mom — who was traveling alone with her young daughters — should have been made to clean up her children's snack mess in the airplane aisle.

The country singer, 34, later shared an Instagram Story to vent her frustrations about the incident.

"My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united. As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop," she revealed.

"My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United."

United Airlines did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time of the incident.

