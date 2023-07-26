Jessie James Decker Reveals She’s Been Mispronouncing ‘Oyster’ Her Whole Life — and People Are Divided

The country singer revealed the unique way she and her family pronounce the word "oyster"

Published on July 26, 2023 01:54PM EDT
Jessie James Decker, wearing The Covenant School ribbon, attends the Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Family Recovery Fund charity concert and dinner with proceeds benefiting the Covenant School held at The Twelve Thirty Club on April 04, 2023
Jessie James Decker. Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty

Jessie James Decker is not backing down.

On Tuesday, the country singer posted a series of Instagram Stories where she revealed the unique way she pronounces the word “oyster.” The Stories resulted in a debate among her fans and confirmation on the “right” way to pronounce the word from Decker’s own grandmother. 

In her initial story, Decker explains that she and her sister, Sydney Rae Bass, are on the way home from lunch. The singer then pans to a takeout container in the center console and casually says, “You guys, look. She bought oysh-churs home.” 

“Who brings oysh-churs in a to-go box,” Decker asks confidently, as Bass explains that the box of shellfish “smell[s] so bad, now.”

Jessie James Decker mispronounces the word Oysters

jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

In a follow-up to the nonchalant Instagram Story, Decker is confused by the flood of messages about the way she pronounces the word “oyster.” 

“I’m reading DMs 'cause we just stopped by the grocery store, and everyone’s saying I say oysh-churs weird,” the singer explains. She then asks her sister to say it, to which Bass repeats back, “oysh-churs,” before saying “I don’t know another way.” 

“They’re making fun of me,” Decker laments. “They’re saying that I’m saying it wrong.” 

“What are you supposed to say, eyes-churs?” Bass asks. Decker simply replies, “I have no idea.” 

“They’re trying to say the ‘sh’ is silent, like it’s ‘oysters,’” she says before doubling down, “I’ve never heard of ‘oysters’ in my life.” 

“There’s no ‘sh’ in oysh-chur,” Bass explains as Decker responds, “There is no ‘sh,’ but I think it’s silent. I’ve never heard anybody say, ‘Can I get some oysters.’” 

“I don’t know. I’m going to put up a poll because I’m confused,” the mother of three says. At the time this was published, the poll was 92% in favor of “oysters” and 8% in favor of “oyshters.” 

In a later Story, Decker explains that she called on more of her family to figure out how to pronounce the word. “So I asked John, ‘How do you pronounce o-y-s-t-e-r-s?’ He says ‘oysters,’ which I guess is correct,” she says recounting her conversation with her brother. “So he’s laughing at us, like where did you get that from?” 

To try to get to the bottom of this linguistic mystery, Decker called her mother. “We FaceTimed Mom and said, ‘Mom, how do you pronounce ‘o-y-s-t-e-r-s?’ and she said, ‘Oysh-churs?’”

To end this saga, Decker called up her grandmother in an Instagram Reel to learn how to pronounce oysters once and for all. 

“I did, like, an Instagram story, and I apparently said ‘oysh-churs’ wrong, and I was trying to figure out how do you say, ‘o-y-s-t-e-r-s,’” she explains to her grandmother. 

“Oysh-churs,” her grandmother says firmly. 

“They’re saying you say ‘oysters,’” Decker reveals before her grandmother chimes in saying, “No, you don’t say oysters, never heard of such.”

“That sounds like something sticking out of the ground,” Decker’s grandmother says before putting it to bed one last time. “It’s oysh-churs!”

“Alright Gee Gee, thanks for clearing it up,” Decker says to her grandmother before the video ends.

