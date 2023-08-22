Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant. Singer Expecting Baby No. 4 with Husband Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker is adding to her brood!

The country-pop star, 35, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she's expecting her fourth baby with husband Eric Decker.

"Good morning ☀️," she captioned a video where she steps onto a balcony overlooking palm trees, dressed in a cropped tank and underwear and turning to reveal a bump. In helping to announce the news, the singer set the video to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby."

The couple is already parents to sons Forrest Bradley, 5, and Eric "Bubby" Jr., 8, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 9.

The "I Still Love You" and former NFL star, 36, have debated whether or not their family would grow in interviews, telling PEOPLE last fall, "Honestly, we're not trying to have a kid —we're also not, not trying to have one."

Added Jessie: "We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."

Ahead of Father's Day in 2023, Jessie played up her husband's previous comments about how he wouldn't get a vasectomy during an ad for Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin, in which she makes "The Vasectomy Cocktail."

"It's time for another vasectomy ... something my husband refuses to get so I'm taking matters into my own hands," she said, joking that the procedure is "quick and painless," unlike "giving birth."

Jessie James Decker Instagram

The couple recently celebrated ten years of marriage in June, with Eric penning a sweet tribute to his wife.

"Happy 10 years mi amor! Had the most amazing day with you and our babies! I am grateful for your love and commitment to me❤️ You are my North Star ⭐️," he wrote.

