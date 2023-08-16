Jessie James Decker Celebrates Daughter's First Day Of School: 'My Baby Is Growing Up So Fast'

Jessie James Decker’s daughter is back to school ready!

On Wednesday, the country-pop star took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Vivianne’s first day of fourth grade.

Decker shared a sweet photo of Vivianne, 9, smiling in an adorable checkered schoolgirl outfit.

The proud mom captioned her heartfelt post, “Our sweet girl started 4th grade today 🥰 So excited for the new school year💖 my baby is growing up so fast🥹 So proud of her 💖.”

The singer shares three children with husband and former NFL player Eric Decker: Vivianne, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

In June, Jessie showed her appreciation for her husband with a cute Father's Day tribute on Instagram.

In the photo, the singer and her husband sit with their three kids on the beach and smile for the camera.

"Happy Father's Day to @ericdecker the best daddy to our babies 💙 and Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our family 💙 We love you 💙," she wrote.

Recently, Jessie shared a series of candid photos taken by their daughter as she explained that Vivianne wanted to snap some pictures as she thought her parents "looked cute" in bed together.

"Vivi said we looked cute so she snapped about 300 sleepy face bed head hair pix 🤣," wrote Jessie alongside a snap of the couple snuggled in bed, holding hands while drinking their coffee.

"Love a Sunday coffee in bed mornin ☀️," she added.

On another slide showing close-ups of Jessie and Eric, the musician added, "She also likes to zoom in as close as possible while giggling cus she knows it's not flattering 🤣."

Jessie James Decker with husband Eric Decker and their three kids. Jessie James Decker/Instagram

In April, the family celebrated Jessie's 35th birthday, crowding around her as she blew out the candles on her cake.

"This is 35🎉 and I am right where I want to be. That’s a pretty damn good feeling to have✨," she wrote alongside photos.

"Thank you for all the messages and bday wishes. Eric, mi amor you made my birthday dinner dreams come true 🤌🏽 Felt real special and loved. Love y’all🥰."



