Jessie James Decker Calls Her Tattoos 'Trashy' and Says She Wants Them All Removed: 'Over It'

After posting the comment to her Instagram Story, the singer had to shut down ‘sensitive folk’ who seemingly took her choice of words the wrong way

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 03:16 PM
Jessie James Decker tattoo removal
Photo:

Instagram/jessiejamesdecker

Jessie James Decker is over her tattoos. 

On Wednesday, the Gold singer, 35, admitted that she no longer vibes with her collection of ink and asked her fans via her Instagram Story for places in Nashville to get them removed.

Right now, the Dancing with the Stars alum wants one tattoo gone for sure — the Aries zodiac sign (her astrological symbol) stamped on the back of her neck. “I want this removed ASAP,” Decker captioned a close-up photo of the art while enquiring about a treatment that can get rid of it in three visits or less. 

In fact, the musician wants to be free of any body art. “I want all my tats removed tbh. They trashy and I’m over it. BUT this is the priority,” she added. 

Jessie James Decker tattoo removal

Instagram/jessiejamesdecker

Though it may have seemed obvious that Decker was writing about her personal dilemma, she seemingly had to shut down a group of “sensitive folk” who hit her with some criticism over her language. 

“To clarify for the sensitive folk … I think MY tats are trashy and I don’t want MINE anymore. Not yours. I love your tats. Rock on. Otay?” she wrote over a photo of herself posing with a pout and giving a peace sign. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jessie James Decker tattoo removal

Instagram/jessiejamesdecker

Going ink-free is just one way Decker is getting rid of things that no longer spark her joy. 

Last month she partnered up with Well-Dressed, a female-founded fashion resale brand that hosts exclusive online sales featuring the closets of celebrities and influencers, to sell more than 300 items from her wardrobe.

"I'm offering a little bit of everything," the singer told PEOPLE of the second-hand collection. "There are pieces from my brand Kittenish, as well as so many outfits I've worn on tour and red carpets, from dressy to casual. There's also lots of fun shoes!"

All of it comes down to Decker wanting to “simplify” her life, and it looks like cleaning out her closet and saying goodbye to her tats will do just the trick. 

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday in a Teeny-Tiny Laceup Leather Dress
Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday in a Teeny-Tiny Laceup Leather Dress
Jojo Siwa Debuts Gorgeous New Two-Toned Blonde and Brown Hair Look
JoJo Siwa Debuts Gorgeous Two-Toned Blonde and Brown Hairstyle: 'Obsessed'
Kourtney Kardashian Cries as She Accuses Sister Kim of 'Copying My Wedding' with Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show
Kourtney Kardashian Cries as She Accuses Sister Kim of 'Copying My Wedding' with Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show
Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in Vanderpump Rules . https://www.bravotv.com/vanderpump-rules/season-10/videos/raquel-leviss-turned-a-new-leaf-in-her-relationship-with-james. Credit: Bravo; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)
VPR's Raquel Leviss Confirms Lightning Bolt Necklace Was for Tom Sandoval and Who He 'Became in My Life’
Ariana Madix Drops T-Shirt Embracing Tom Sandovalâs Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex
Ariana Madix Drops Merch Embracing Tom Sandoval’s 'VPR' Reunion Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga Releases Sweatshirt Seemingly Shading Teresa Giudice Amid 'RHONJ' Reunion
Florence Pugh/Instagram
Florence Pugh Shares Sweet Instagram Photo of Bestie Sheet Mask Date with 'Special Lady' Ashley Park
Jennifer Aniston wearing Versace arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jennifer Aniston Says She 'Feels Better in Mind, Body and Spirit' Now Than She Did in Her 20s
Hoda Kotb and Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Monday, September 12, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Launched Lemme After Feeling 'Pressure' from Family: 'What's Your Thing?'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Thinks She'd Be 'Working at Macy's' If She 'Didn't Take That Road' Towards Fame
ashley tisdale gets bangs
Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Her New 'French Girl' Inspired Curtain Bangs — See Her Summer Style!
Kim and KhloÃ©
Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Khloé Kardashian Her ‘Ride or Die’ as They Pose Side by Side
Hailee Steinfeld Dresses as Her Animated Spider-Man Character While Doing Press for Film
Hailee Steinfeld Dresses as Her Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Character While Promoting New Movie
Sarah Jessica Parker Nods to 'SATC''s 25th Anniversary with Gold 'Carrie' Necklace https://www.instagram.com/p/CtKoHTmO_g3/
Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to 25 Years of 'Sex and the City' with Iconic Gold 'Carrie' Necklace
Who is Jenna Jamesonâs Wife? All About Jessi Lawless
Who Is Jenna Jameson's Wife? All About Jessi Lawless
eva mendes face shaving
Eva Mendes Says She Shaves Her Face Often Because She’s a ‘Beast’: ‘My Hair Grows Back If I Get Chills’