Jessie James Decker Calls Her Tattoos 'Trashy' and Says She Wants Them All Removed: 'Over It'

Jessie James Decker is over her tattoos.

On Wednesday, the Gold singer, 35, admitted that she no longer vibes with her collection of ink and asked her fans via her Instagram Story for places in Nashville to get them removed.

Right now, the Dancing with the Stars alum wants one tattoo gone for sure — the Aries zodiac sign (her astrological symbol) stamped on the back of her neck. “I want this removed ASAP,” Decker captioned a close-up photo of the art while enquiring about a treatment that can get rid of it in three visits or less.

In fact, the musician wants to be free of any body art. “I want all my tats removed tbh. They trashy and I’m over it. BUT this is the priority,” she added.

Though it may have seemed obvious that Decker was writing about her personal dilemma, she seemingly had to shut down a group of “sensitive folk” who hit her with some criticism over her language.

“To clarify for the sensitive folk … I think MY tats are trashy and I don’t want MINE anymore. Not yours. I love your tats. Rock on. Otay?” she wrote over a photo of herself posing with a pout and giving a peace sign.

Going ink-free is just one way Decker is getting rid of things that no longer spark her joy.

Last month she partnered up with Well-Dressed, a female-founded fashion resale brand that hosts exclusive online sales featuring the closets of celebrities and influencers, to sell more than 300 items from her wardrobe.

"I'm offering a little bit of everything," the singer told PEOPLE of the second-hand collection. "There are pieces from my brand Kittenish, as well as so many outfits I've worn on tour and red carpets, from dressy to casual. There's also lots of fun shoes!"

All of it comes down to Decker wanting to “simplify” her life, and it looks like cleaning out her closet and saying goodbye to her tats will do just the trick.

