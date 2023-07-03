Jessie J Sings ‘Twinkle Twinkle’ to Baby Boy: ‘Tough Crowd!'

The 'Bang Bang' singer gave birth to her first baby with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman on May 12

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 3, 2023 11:54AM EDT
Photo:

Instagram/jessiej

Jessie J is serenading her beautiful baby boy after “finally” making it out of the house!

On Monday, the "Bang Bang" singer, 35, sang her own rendition of "Twinkle Twinkle" to her one-month-old baby, Sky, who she shares with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

Her analysis of his reaction? "Tough crowd!"

The video was part of a carousel of recent moments with her new arrival that the singer shared to Instagram.

Other moments included a video of the family driving ("Finally made it out the house”) a silly snapshot of the whole family together ("Selfie’driges .../ Eugggghhh") And a few more including
7 weeks going on BIG MAN" and "Who I look like, Mum or Dad?"

The loved-up couple posed for family mirror selfies with the pair matching in blue jeans. Meanwhile, Sky and Colman were a striking father-and-son duo in matching white tops.

Instagram/jessiej

The "Price Tag" singer also recently shared a photo of baby Sky smiling in the lap of the giant teddy bear from the music video from that hit.

“I kept the bear from the Price Tag video for 13 years for this exact moment. I sobbed taking this picture,” she captioned, “Priceless”.

Instagram/jessiej


Jessie J recently celebrated Sky’s one-month birthday on Jun. 12.

At the same time, the singer revealed her son’s birth name on an Instagram post: "Sky Safir Cornish Colman."

"Man's like..." Jessie J wrote, alongside a snap of her baby boy as he laid with his hands up in a brown sweatshirt with the word "smile" on it.


