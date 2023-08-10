Jessie J's 3-Month-Old Son Is 'Singing' Along to Her Rendition of 'Oh Happy Day' in Sweet Video — Watch

Jessie J's little one is already following in her musical footsteps.

The “Mama Knows Best” singer, 35, shared another sweet video of her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, on Instagram, Wednesday. In this clip, the three-month-old baby boy is looking up at the camera with wide brown eyes, smiling and seemingly singing along as Jessie croons a rendition of the gospel classic “Oh Happy Day” off-camera.

“Happy humpday from me and my singing 🥟,” she wrote in the caption. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world everyday ☁️🌅."

Jessie seems to be enjoying sharing her career with Sky, including a special souvenir in July.

The “Thunder” singer posted an Instagram photo of then-7-week-old Sky cuddled up in a huge teddy bear’s arm. The bear, from the singer’s “Price Tag” music video in 2011, had an X made out of duct tape on its left eye.

"I kept the bear from the Price Tag video for 13 years for this exact moment. I sobbed taking this picture," she captioned the post. "Priceless 🐻🥹."

Jessie shares Sky with boyfriend Chanan Colman, 39. The English singer first announced Sky’s name on his one-month birthday on Instagram, June 12.

“Mans like…Sky Safir Cornish Colman 🐻🌈☁️🌅⚡️☔️🌌,” she captioned the post, alongside a photo of her baby as he rested with hands raised.

Jessie revealed her pregnancy back in January in a moving video set to her song “Sunflower.” "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in the Instagram Reel's caption, showing a positive pregnancy test.

The singer revealed the sex of her firstborn baby in February in an Instagram video of her preparing for the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet.

Jessie sang about life changes in the clip, greeted her belly with a “hi,” and beamed as she got ready for the show in a robe.

"Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy…so I think this song is the one," she captioned the post, adding "Oh yeah…I'm having a boy. And I promise I am wearing underwear."

