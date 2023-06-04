Jessie J Pens Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman After Welcoming a Baby Together

Jessie J shared loving words for her partner and baby son's father in a new Instagram Story.

“I struggle to keep things private,” the “Price Tag” singer, 35, prefaced the tribute to boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, which was back-dropped by a photo of the basketball player by her side during the birth of their son.

“I think if you know me, you know that,” she wrote in the Saturday post. “I want to protect people I love and keep it for myself."

She continued, “And then so often I think f--- it because life is short and don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door, you can’t close it."

The singer, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, went on to reveal that she met Colman, 39, only weeks after her miscarriage in 2021. “Like a beam of light,” she said in the post, the basketball played “lit up my dark days.”

“It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during,” Jesssie J said of her romance, adding that “grateful doesn’t cut it.”

Jessie J Instagram Story Post. Jessie J/Instagram

The “Domino” singer also shared that the father of her child has “given me many of the best gifts of my life,” and that he didn’t let go of her hand during the birth of her son.

“I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him,” she added.

The singer continued to gush about Colman, calling him “the calm to my crazy”, “the peace to my fear” and, finally, “the Daddy to my baby,” before thanking him once again.

The "Bang Bang" singer welcomed her son into the world last month.

"A week ago, my whole life changed," she wrote on her Instagram Story on May 19. "My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love."

On Thursday, a few weeks after her son’s birth, the singer shared that he was delivered through an unplanned C-section.

“I spent 9 months prepping for a natural birth,” Jessie J wrote on Instagram, detailing how she followed a strict food and exercise regimen in hopes of delivering her first-born in “a pool birth ideally with no medication.”

“I had a scan at a few days off of 40 weeks, and he was completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long," she said in the post. "I did everything to try and turn him for 2 months, but he said 'Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door.' "

The singer added that she decided to share her experience because “so many people have said, 'Do you feel like you missed out on the birth you wanted?'”

“It was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it,” she responded to the question. “That’s all that matters."

