Jessie J Reveals Baby Son's Name as She Celebrates His 1-Month Birthday: Meet Sky Safir Cornish Colman

The "Price Tag" singer shares her child with partner Chanan Safir Colman

By Escher Walcott
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 08:30AM EDT
Jessie J Celebrates One Month With Baby Son: 'One Long Best Day of my Entire Life'
Jesse J and her son. Photo:

Jessie J Instagram

Jessie J is celebrating one month with her baby boy by dropping some big news — his name!

The singer, 35, marked the special occasion on Monday with a series of special social media shares, including one post captioned with his moniker for the first time: "Sky Safir Cornish Colman."

"Man's like..." Jessie J wrote, alongside a snap of her baby boy as he laid with his hands up in a brown sweatshirt with the word "smile" on it.

"My sky," she added on Instagram Story

Sky was born on May 12. Jessie J (née Jessica Ellen Cornish) shares her son with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

On Sunday, Jessie J prepped for Monday's special occasion by sharing a Reel she says Colman made documenting Sky's first month.

“Tomorrow you are a month old. It's felt like one long best day of my entire life," Jessie J wrote in the video's caption. "Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy."

In the video, set to “Morning Sun” by Melody Garot, Colman included clips of everything from his birth to the first time he was held by his mother.

“Oh, my perfect boy… I love you so much!” Jessie J told him.

A montage of Jessie J cuddling her son follow suit, including footage of Jessie J planting kisses on his cheeks and nose. In another part of the video, Sky got a front-row seat to a performance from his mom as she sang to him.

Colman's Reel ended with a moment of him looking lovingly down at his son, who rested on his chest. A final shot saw a close-up of Sky, as he gave a smile and a cute giggle. 

The “Price Tag” singer invited her fans to celebrate with her, as she added, “If you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy. 🌈 🌌.”

Jessie J Celebrates One Month With Baby Son: 'One Long Best Day of my Entire Life'
Jessie J and Sky.

Jessie J Instagram

Also on Sunday, Colman shared his own tribute to his baby boy.

"Tomorrow my young king is 1 month old," the professional basketball player wrote. "And although my expectations were high, you are everything and more."

"Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant. When you look deep into my soul while taking the biggest shit in my hands I smile, when you pee all over me while I change you I laugh, when you frantically kiss/suck on the side of my face, shoulder or neck looking for your mothers breast my heart smiles, and when you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me, I feel complete," he continued.

"I already love doing life with you," the dad added. "Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I’ll always protect you, teach you right from wrong, guide you when needed/asked, help you with your home work and find you some one that can teach you how to spell 😆, support you in ups, downs and all of the in between and of course love you unconditionally."

Jessie J Celebrates One Month With Baby Son: 'One Long Best Day of my Entire Life'
Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman.

Jessie J Instagram

Earlier this month, Jessie J shared loving words for Colman in an Instagram Story.

The “Domino” singer shared that the father of her child has “given me many of the best gifts of my life,” and that he didn’t let go of her hand during the birth of her son.

“I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him,” she added.

Of his post on Sunday, Jessie J noted his words were the reason she fell in love with him.

