Jessie J Poses Baby Boy Sky with Teddy Bear from Her 'Price Tag' Music Video: 'Sobbed Taking This'

"I kept the bear from the Price Tag video for 13 years for this exact moment," the singer mom shared in a sentimental Instagram photo

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on July 4, 2023
Photo:

Instagram/jessiej

Jessie J is sharing a momento from her career with her baby boy.

On Monday, the new mom, 35, shared a photo of her son, 7-week-old Sky Safir, nuzzled into the crook of a giant teddy bear's arm.

The bear, which has a duct-taped X instead of an eye on one side, is from the singer's "Price Tag" music video in 2011, the second single of her career.

"I kept the bear from the Price Tag video for 13 years for this exact moment. I sobbed taking this picture," she shared in the caption. "Priceless 🐻🥹."

Jessie shares her little one with boyfriend Chanan Colman. She first revealed their son's name as they celebrated Sky’s one-month birthday on June 12.

At the same time, the singer revealed her son’s birth name on an Instagram post: "Sky Safir Cornish Colman."

"Man's like..." Jessie wrote, alongside a snap of her baby boy as he laid with his hands up in a brown sweatshirt with the word "smile" on it.

Jessie J Celebrates One Month With Baby Son: 'One Long Best Day of my Entire Life'

Jessie J Instagram

The singer first announced her pregnancy in January in an emotional video set to her song "Sunflower."

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in the Instagram Reel's caption, showcasing her positive pregnancy test.

Being that she experienced a miscarriage in November 2021, she added that she "wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️."

The musician recently announced the sex of her firstborn baby on an Instagram video showing her getting ready for the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet in February.

In the clip, Jessie sang about changes in her life, says "hi" to her belly, and smiles big as she prepares for the awards show in a robe.

"Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy…so I think this song is the one," she wrote in the caption, adding "Oh yeah…I'm having a boy. And I promise I am wearing underwear."

