Jessie J Shares Sweet Pic of New Baby Son as She Reveals She Had to Have Unplanned C-Section

The "Bang Bang" singer said she's "in love" after welcoming her first child in May

By Jenny Haward
Updated on June 2, 2023 11:34 AM
Jessie J gives birth
Photo:

Jessie J Instagram; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jessie J is smitten with her baby son, even if her birth plan didn't go as she had expected.

The “Price Tag” singer, 35, who announced the arrival of her son in May, revealed the first photo of her baby boy on Instagram Story Thursday.

Sharing an adorable close-up snap of the child’s tiny fingers, clasped around the singer's own thumb, she added a simple caption across the image: "In love.” 

The sweet photo showed the newborn wearing a white outfit and surrounded by white and gray blankets.

Her post came as Jessie J revealed the story of her son's birth in an Instagram Reel with footage taken of her hours before birth, dancing and twerking playfully around a hospital room while sporting a hospital gown.

Jessie J gives birth
Jessie J.

Jessie J Instagram

“I spent 9 months prepping for a natural birth,” the singer wrote in the caption, adding details of the strict food and exercise regimen she followed during her pregnancy in hopes to deliver in “a pool birth ideally with no medication.” 

Sadly, her son had other plans. “I had a scan at a few days off of 40 weeks and he was completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long," she wrote. "I did everything to try and turn him for 2 months but he said 'Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door.' "

Despite her hope for a natural birth, the singer ultimately took an alternative route in order to bring her baby boy into the world safely.

“I was advised to have a planned c-section for the safest birth. This video was taken 5 minutes before I went down to surgery. I went into active labour the night before and feeling all the feels but mostly just excitement for us to meet our baby boy,” she continued. 

“I guess I’m sharing this because so many people have said, 'Do you feel like you missed out on the birth you wanted?' I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters.” 

Jessie J Opens up on unplanned C-Section
Jessie J Instagram.

Jessie J Instagram

On Friday, the singer shared more thoughts about her cesarean section in an Instagram Story and made it clear she has no time for haters.

"I don't think I realized the impact my post would have on so many women who have felt ashamed or guilt from having a c-section," Jessie J wrote. "Planned or emergency. If no one has told you I will. It is by no means the easy way out. It is a birth. Politely f--- anyone who makes you feel anything different."

The singer continued, "You had a BELLY BIRTH. Whether it was a choice or not you did or had to do what was right for your baby and for you to be healthy and arrive safely. NOTHING ELSE MATTERS. Hugging you all. We did it. We DID IT!!!"

Jessie J also thanked her fans for their support and revealed she'll be quick to block people that don't "get it."

"THANK YOU for the love and support you have shown me through out this whole process... Having a child has shifted my perspective and energy completely," she wrote. "I actively choose to only focus on the people who get it and support me. Everything else is background noise."

"I embrace my new life my new body my new world with no apologies," Jessie J continued. "I will be on the beach with my body on show, I've missed too many moments in life caring about what people will say or think. I will be parenting my way and owning it. I love it here. Not missing out on any joy because of some opinionated hater. Block button is now a love language to myself if your vibes feel off *YAWN*"

Jessie J first announced that her son had been born in an emotional post on Instagram on May 19.

"A week ago my whole life changed," the singer wrote over a black background in the May 19 post. "My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love."

"He is magic," she added. "He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole 🌍 He and I are both doing great ☁️ I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, mine and here *happy tears* For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support."

"I will be back on Instagram when I'm ready," she concluded.

The “Bang Bang” singer has been candid about her journey to motherhood after experiencing a miscarriage in November 2021.

First revealing her pregnancy in January with an Instagram Reel that showed a positive pregnancy test with her song "Sunflower" playing as the soundtrack, the post was captioned, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this." 

In the final weeks before his birth, the heavily pregnant mom-to-be shared another Instagram Reel showing her baby kicking and captioned it, "Please be looking for the exit."

