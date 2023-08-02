Jessie J Says She Doesn’t ‘Want To Go Back’ To Pre-Baby Figure: ‘Embrace That Bowwwdddy’

The singer, who welcomed her son in May, addressed her post-baby body in a candid post on Tuesday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 09:08AM EDT
Jessie J Says She Doesnât âWant To Go Backâ To Pre-Baby Figure: âEmbrace That Bowwwdddyâ
Jessie J addresses comments on her post-baby body on her Instagram Story. Photo:

Dave Benett/Getty Images; Jessie J Instagram

Jessie J is embracing her body after the birth of her son.

On Tuesday, the singer and mom to three-month-old son Sky Safir Cornish Colman responded to people commenting on her post-baby figure in a candid note shared on her Instagram Story.

“Couple of people have said to me ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back,’” Jessie explained in her post. “My reply is…’I don’t want to go back. That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I’m getting my body forward.’”

“That’s the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowdddddy!” she added.

Jessie J Says She Doesnât âWant To Go Backâ To Pre-Baby Figure: âEmbrace That Bowwwdddyâ
Jessie J addresses comments on her post-baby body.

Jessie J Instagram

Jessie’s empowering post comes days after she shared photos and clips on Instagram of her “first night out out in FOREVER” since becoming a mom.

In one video shared, the “Price Tag” singer crouched down in patent leather thigh-high boots as she danced to Rihanna’s 2015 hit track “B**** Better Have My Money”.  

Jessie J Says She Doesnât âWant To Go Backâ To Pre-Baby Figure: âEmbrace That Bowwwdddyâ
Jessie J with her partner and their baby.

Jessie J Instagram

“I drank water all night and held my pump bag like a handbag on the dance floor…BUT I can still p----squat in thigh highs,” Jessie proudly wrote in her caption, adding “*Calls agent* “I’m ready” 😂. The screams in slide 6. That’s the vodka talking 🙉😂. I was drinking water holding my pump bag on the dance floor 🤘🏻.”

“A needed (first) night out out in FOREVER with my favs 📐,” she continued. “Thank you @itsnadiajae for the invite and playing all the classics 🤌🏻💋.”

Last month, Jessie shared sweet photos of her baby as she marked 10 weeks since his arrival on her Instagram Story. “10 weeks old today and thriving,” the new mom wrote over an aerial shot of her newborn lying in bed.

“I have never been in love like this sorry @chanancolman 😂" Jessie poked fun at her boyfriend Chanan Colman, with whom she shares Sky.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The singer also posted another adorable snap of her baby boy with Colman as he dozed off with his pacifier smushed against his cheek.

Related Articles
Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby With Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'
Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby with Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'
Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J pose in the Evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Jessie J and Boyfriend Chanan Colman Enjoy Wimbledon Day Date 2 Months After Becoming Parents
Jessie J Sings âTwinkle Twinkleâ to Her New Baby: âFinally Made it Out of the Houseâ
Jessie J Sings 'Twinkle Twinkle' to Baby Boy: 'Tough Crowd!'
Jessie J Poses Baby Boy Sky with Teddy Bear from Her 2011 'Price Tag' Music Video: 'Sobbed Taking This'
Jessie J Poses Baby Boy Sky with Teddy Bear from Her 'Price Tag' Music Video: 'Sobbed Taking This'
Jessie J Celebrates One Month With Baby Son: 'One Long Best Day of my Entire Life'
Jessie J Reveals Baby Son's Name as She Celebrates His 1-Month Birthday: Meet Sky Safir Cornish Colman
Jessie J Pens Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman After Welcoming a Baby Together
Jessie J Pens Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman After Welcoming a Baby Together
Alicia Keys' son, Genesis, guards her at concert
Alicia Keys’ 8-Year-Old Son Stands Guard at Concert amid Rampant Crowd Misbehavior
Jessie James Decker, wearing The Covenant School ribbon, attends the Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Family Recovery Fund charity concert and dinner with proceeds benefiting the Covenant School held at The Twelve Thirty Club on April 04, 2023
Jessie James Decker Reveals She’s Been Mispronouncing ‘Oyster’ Her Whole Life — and People Are Divided
Jessie J's Boyfriend? All About Chanan Safir Colman
Who Is Jessie J's Boyfriend? All About Chanan Safir Colman
Jessie J gives birth
Jessie J Shares Sweet Pic of New Baby Son as She Reveals She Had to Have Unplanned C-Section
Keke Palmer attends Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Keke Palmer Says She Feels 'Powerful' as a Mom as Darius Jackson Posts Solo Travels with Son Leo
Jessie J 43rd BRIT Awards
Jessie J Shares Sweet Clip of Baby Boy Moving Around Her Belly
Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England.
Jessie J Welcomes First Baby After Pregnancy Loss: 'He Is All My Dreams Come True'
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit: 'Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party'
Jessie J Posts Ultrasound Photo of Her Son: 'I Cannot Wait to Meet You'; Jessie J arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023
Jessie J Posts Sweet Ultrasound Image of Her Son: 'I Cannot Wait to Meet You'
Jessie James Decker family
All About Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's 3 Kids