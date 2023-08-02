Jessie J Says She Doesn’t ‘Want To Go Back’ To Pre-Baby Figure: ‘Embrace That Bowwwdddy’

Jessie J is embracing her body after the birth of her son.

On Tuesday, the singer and mom to three-month-old son Sky Safir Cornish Colman responded to people commenting on her post-baby figure in a candid note shared on her Instagram Story.

“Couple of people have said to me ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back,’” Jessie explained in her post. “My reply is…’I don’t want to go back. That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I’m getting my body forward.’”

“That’s the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowdddddy!” she added.

Jessie J addresses comments on her post-baby body. Jessie J Instagram

Jessie’s empowering post comes days after she shared photos and clips on Instagram of her “first night out out in FOREVER” since becoming a mom.

In one video shared, the “Price Tag” singer crouched down in patent leather thigh-high boots as she danced to Rihanna’s 2015 hit track “B**** Better Have My Money”.

Jessie J with her partner and their baby. Jessie J Instagram

“I drank water all night and held my pump bag like a handbag on the dance floor…BUT I can still p----squat in thigh highs,” Jessie proudly wrote in her caption, adding “*Calls agent* “I’m ready” 😂. The screams in slide 6. That’s the vodka talking 🙉😂. I was drinking water holding my pump bag on the dance floor 🤘🏻.”

“A needed (first) night out out in FOREVER with my favs 📐,” she continued. “Thank you @itsnadiajae for the invite and playing all the classics 🤌🏻💋.”

Last month, Jessie shared sweet photos of her baby as she marked 10 weeks since his arrival on her Instagram Story. “10 weeks old today and thriving,” the new mom wrote over an aerial shot of her newborn lying in bed.

“I have never been in love like this sorry @chanancolman 😂" Jessie poked fun at her boyfriend Chanan Colman, with whom she shares Sky.

The singer also posted another adorable snap of her baby boy with Colman as he dozed off with his pacifier smushed against his cheek.