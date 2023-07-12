New parents Jessie J and boyfriend Chanan Colman stole some time away for a day date!

The "Price Tag" singer, 35, and professional basketball player, 39, were all smiles during an outing at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

After welcoming their son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in mid-May, the couple, who have been dating for over a year, stepped out together watch some tennis at the London tournament.

Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman watching the action at day 10 of Wimbledon. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

The “Bang Bang” singer stunned in a matching Barbie-pink button-down shirt and sheer pants, which she paired with chunky pink sunnies, star-shaped gold earrings and matching gold open-toed heels. The musician finished the look by pulling her hair back into a sleek ponytail.

Colman let his lady shine in a toned-down ‘fit: a white T-shirt layered under a tan vest and matching trousers. He accessorized with a gold necklace, brown-and-gold leather watch and white sneakers.

Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J pose in the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon. Dave Benett/Getty

The pair was visibly enthusiastic as they observed the matches — Jessie especially. The singer gritted her teeth and pointed at the court as she watched the match intently with her boyfriend, who showed his affection by smiling lovingly at her and placing his hand on her back.

The British musician and her basketball player beau also posed for photos together in an Evian-sponsored VIP suite at day 10 of the London event.

Jessie J and Chanan Colman in London on July 12, 2023. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

The new parents took some of the tennis action off of the court in the very cute — and very pink — pictures. In one photo, Colman holds a giant pink tennis ball as his singer girlfriend pretends to swing at it, racket in hand.

The “Flashlight” singer shared a solo shot of herself in the suite — with one leg mounted on a giant tennis ball — on her Instagram Story, which she captioned, “Always count on me to do something awkward and extra af.” She also posted a photo of herself and singer-songwriter pal Anne-Marie, alongside which she wrote, “Essex girls for life.”

Jessie J shares a photo of herself and singer-songwriter friend Anne-Marie at Wimbledon on her Instagram Story. Jessie J/ Instagram

The day before her Wimbledon date with Colman, the new mom shared an adorable snapshot of her baby boy on Instagram. The singer captioned the photo of 9-week-old Sky Safir bundled up in a blanket, “The way I love this not so little anymore boy.”

Earlier this month the singer shared another sweet Instagram post: a carousel of moments with Colman and their little one, whose one-month birthday was on June 12.

Rocking another fuchsia ‘fit, the star showed off her vocals in the post by singing "Twinkle Twinkle" to Sky Safir, whom she joked in the caption was a “tough crowd.”

The post also included some adorable photos of the family of three, rounded out by Colman, who Jessie called “the calm to my crazy,” “the peace to my fear” and a “beam of light” that “lit up my dark days” in a sweet tribute earlier this year.

