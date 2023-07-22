Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby with Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'

"10 weeks old today and thriving,” the singer wrote on Instagram Friday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 05:27PM EDT
Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby With Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'
Photo:

Jessie J Instagram

Jessie J is celebrating 10 weeks with her baby boy!

On Friday, the 35-year-old singer shared sweet new photos of her son on her Instagram Stories to commemorate 10 weeks since she welcomed baby Sky.

“10 weeks old today and thriving,” the new mom wrote over an aerial shot of her newborn looking up into the camera while lying in his bed.

Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby With Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'

Jessie J Instagram


“I have never been in love like this sorry @chanancolman 😂" she teased her boyfriend Chanan Colman, with whom she shares Sky.

The “Price Tag” singer posted another adorable snap of her baby dozing off with his pacifier smushed against his cheek.

Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby With Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'

Jessie J Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jessie J reminisced on how fast time flies with a video of her pregnant belly moving, writing how it “feels like yesterday.”

Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby With Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'

Jessie J Instagram

She shared another clip of her serenading Sky in his crib with Whitney’s Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” which she revealed was “the song that makes him stop crying.”

Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby With Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'

Jessie J Instagram

Earlier, the British pop star expressed that she misses spending time with loved ones as she adjusts to life as a new mom.

“I miss so many people in my life right now. I haven’t seen so many people I love and adore. Family, friends and colleagues that are friends. Ugh,” she began. “Please know even though I’m in baby land and purple world, I think of you all so much even if I don’t reach out or have time to replay right away.”

She explained, “I am just consumed and focused by my baby boy. But I can't wait for life to keep balancing in the best and to see you all again. To get back to working and socializing. But for now it’s my boy. This time is so special.”

“You know who you are, if you have my number you are one of those people. I love you. I miss you,” she added alongside a white heart emoji.

Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby With Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'

Jessie J Instagram

Jessie J recently celebrated Sky’s one-month birthday on June 12.

At the same time, the singer revealed her son’s birth name on an Instagram post: "Sky Safir Cornish Colman."

"Man's like..." Jessie J wrote, alongside a snap of her baby boy as he laid with his hands up in a brown sweatshirt with the word "smile" on it.

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Iconic' Photo of Baby Matilda in Pool with Partner Tom Pelphrey
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke join the picket line In New York City on July 21, 2023 in New York City
Daniel Radcliffe Gives First Glimpse at Baby as He and Girlfriend Erin Darke Join SAG-AFTRA Strikers
gisele bundchen and daughter vivi birthday
Gisele Bündchen's Daughter, 10, Makes Appearance in Mom's Birthday Video as She Celebrates with Cake
Marston Hefner and Wife Anna Welcome First Baby, Son Forrest Glenn
Hugh Hefner's Son Marston and Wife Welcome First Baby, Son Forrest: 'Very Fortunate' (Exclusive)
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Shares Why She Named Daughter Athena: 'She's Coming to Save Us'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Says Letter Daughter Mila Sent Little Sister Poppy from Camp Made Her 'Weep'
Rihanna Sends A$AP Rocky to the Store for Diapers with Photo of Son RZA on Package in New Beats Ad
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA Makes Special (and Subtle!) Appearance in Dad's New Beats Ad
chrissy teigen baby cuddle pics
Chrissy Teigen Jokes She 'Needs to Get Outside' as She Shares New Photos Cuddling with Baby Wren
maria menounos baby gift
Maria Menounos Shares the Sweet Baby Gift She Received from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Al Roker, Leila Roker
Al Roker Says He Had 'Tears in My Eyes' as Daughter Leila Meets Niece Sky for the First Time
marc anthony's baby meets david beckham
David Beckham Meets Marc Anthony's 4-Week-Old Baby in the Hospital in Sweet Photo: 'Tío David'
Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate Daughter Riley's 11th Birthday: 'Time Has Just Flown By'
Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate Daughter Riley's 11th Birthday: 'Time Has Just Flown By'
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Says Being a Mom Is the 'Greatest Feeling in the World': 'My Angel'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker Jokes His Son with Kourtney Kardashian Could Be Named ‘Rocky 13’
Serena Williams dancing for instagram video
Pregnant Serena Williams Shows Bare Bump as She Dances in Behind-the-Scenes Clip: 'Keeps Baby Healthy'
Alessandra Ambrosio Smiles with Her Two Kids on Turkish Getaway: 'Family Vacay'
Alessandra Ambrosio Smiles on 'Family Vacay' with Son Noah and Lookalike Daughter Anja in Turkey