Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby with Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'

Jessie J is celebrating 10 weeks with her baby boy!

On Friday, the 35-year-old singer shared sweet new photos of her son on her Instagram Stories to commemorate 10 weeks since she welcomed baby Sky.

“10 weeks old today and thriving,” the new mom wrote over an aerial shot of her newborn looking up into the camera while lying in his bed.

Jessie J Instagram



“I have never been in love like this sorry @chanancolman 😂" she teased her boyfriend Chanan Colman, with whom she shares Sky.



The “Price Tag” singer posted another adorable snap of her baby dozing off with his pacifier smushed against his cheek.

Jessie J Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Jessie J reminisced on how fast time flies with a video of her pregnant belly moving, writing how it “feels like yesterday.”



Jessie J Instagram

She shared another clip of her serenading Sky in his crib with Whitney’s Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” which she revealed was “the song that makes him stop crying.”

Jessie J Instagram

Earlier, the British pop star expressed that she misses spending time with loved ones as she adjusts to life as a new mom.



“I miss so many people in my life right now. I haven’t seen so many people I love and adore. Family, friends and colleagues that are friends. Ugh,” she began. “Please know even though I’m in baby land and purple world, I think of you all so much even if I don’t reach out or have time to replay right away.”

She explained, “I am just consumed and focused by my baby boy. But I can't wait for life to keep balancing in the best and to see you all again. To get back to working and socializing. But for now it’s my boy. This time is so special.”

“You know who you are, if you have my number you are one of those people. I love you. I miss you,” she added alongside a white heart emoji.

Jessie J Instagram

Jessie J recently celebrated Sky’s one-month birthday on June 12.

At the same time, the singer revealed her son’s birth name on an Instagram post: "Sky Safir Cornish Colman."

"Man's like..." Jessie J wrote, alongside a snap of her baby boy as he laid with his hands up in a brown sweatshirt with the word "smile" on it.

