Jessica Simpson Worries About What Editing Photos Tells Her Daughters: 'What Has That Done?'

Jessica Simpson is filled with the same worries as many moms today.

Gracing the cover of Bustle's July digital issue, the mom of three, 42, opens up about how she considers the commentary she's experienced about her appearance, beginning as a young teen and continuing to this day, when posting photos on social media

Noting that she's been "rewired" since writing her memoir, Open Book, Simpson tells the outlet she often finds herself asking, "How do I want to raise my daughters?"



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Daniella Midenge

Explaining, she continues, "I was going to post a photo because everybody’s down my neck, Jessica, you need to post, Jessica, you need to post. I’m like, OK."

"Then I go to post and I’m like, oh, but let’s go to the FaceApp [first]," she says, referencing a popular app for photo editing.

"I’m like, 'Oh, that makes it look a little bit better. Oh, that makes it a little bit better,' " she says of editing her photos, until she stops to think about her girls — Birdie Mae, 4, and Maxwell Drew, 11 — and the bigger repercussions.

"What has done that to me? What is that doing to my daughter? What we're doing on social media is creating this idea of what is beautiful and setting up our lives artificially — to look good for who?" she poses.

Jessica Simpson Instagram

Simpson also shares son Ace Knue, 9, with husband Eric Johnson.

During a March 2020 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Simpson revealed that her children served as her main motivation to get sober. "I was at a place where I was literally spiraling with the alcohol and I was missing out on moments with my children, and then they were seeing me and they were very confused," she shared.

"I just wanted to be present and have clarity and be a good role model for my children."

