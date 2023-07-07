Jessica Simpson Talks About Having Another Baby: 'My Body Can't Do It'

Jessica Simpson explains her body's tendencies as she addresses recent speculation about her weight

Published on July 7, 2023
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty for Jessica Simpson Collection
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty for Jessica Simpson Collection

Jessica Simpson's family is complete.

Speaking with Bustle for their July cover, the fashion mogul mom of three, 42, touched on the recent criticism of her body.

While denying speculation that she is among celebrities who have reportedly taken Ozempic — an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes — for weight loss, Simpson said she has no plans to be pregnant again.

"I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it," she stated.

Jessica Simpson kids
Jessica Simpson Instagram

Elsewhere in the interview, Simpson opened up about what it's been like to see her three kids — Birdie Mae, 4, Ace Knute, 9, and Maxwell Drew, 11 — discover her earlier career, including finding clips from Newlyweds on TikTok.

"I’m still that person. Honestly, if Eric told me I had to do all the laundry, I would still throw it over the banister and throw a hissy fit," she admitted, laughing.

Jessica Simpson Shares Photos from Daughter Birdie's Unicorn-Themed 4th Birthday: 'Born to Shine'
Jessica Simpson/instagram

In an Instagram post in March, the mom shared photos from the unicorn-themed birthday celebrations for her youngest's fourth birthday.

"Birdie Mae Johnson is 4!!! This adorable wonder of a unicorn kiddo illuminates every color in the rainbow…her favorite color," the proud mom wrote. "Birdie magically makes us laugh AT ALL TIMES capturing attention from EVERYONE!"

"She is uniquely and effortlessly herself. This little lady celebrates and twirls through her life in tutus with a pure unique understanding in her soul of glitter sparkles. We love her SO VERY MUCH and she knows it."

