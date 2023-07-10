Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Glowy Makeup-Free Face for Smiley 43rd Birthday Instagram

The actress and businesswoman went for pure beauty in her Instagram post.

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 06:35PM EDT
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson. Photo:

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is stripping it back for her 43rd birthday.

On Monday, the singer and fashion mogul published a new Instagram post celebrating turning 43. Simpson opted for a makeup-free, clean beauty look, joining a slew of other celebrities going back to the basics.

“43 makeup free," she captioned the photo, in which she wore a quiet crystal necklace and statement hoops.

Of course, the photo wasn’t completely free of cosmetics. In an additional parenthetical, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer added, “Kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes.”

Simpson joined a growing list of celebrities who are taking up the challenge to go makeup free. While vacationing in the Hamptons, singer Jennifer Lopez posted a skincare tutorial, showing off her natural beauty

“I’m stunting a makeup-free @JLoBeauty glow for the Hamptons 🤩,” Lopez, 53, captioned the video. 

Meanwhile, singer Lady Gaga recently took to Instagram to show off some bare-faced selfies. With her wavy blonde hair and glossy lips, Gaga, 37, was casual beauty goals while relaxing in a loose-fit pink sweatshirt. 

Even Cardi B has gone makeup-less in an Instagram video. “My hubby said take a video like this," she said, referring to her husband, rapper Offset. "No makeup, no filter." 

Jessica Simpson BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" 2020
Jessica Simpson.

Getty Images

Simpson marked her birthday just days after she spoke with Bustle, about asking her mother for money to help buy back her namesake Jessica Simpson Collection brand.

“In buying the brand back, I told her, if you're sure you want to do this, you’re just going to have to tighten up your belt a little bit," Simpson's mother, Tina Simpson, said of the advice she shared with her daughter. "You're going to have to not live not quite as extravagantly.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In that same Bustle interview, Simpson said she was concerned that editing her Instagram photos could have a negative impact on her daughters Birdie Mae, 4, and Maxwell Drew, 11. Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, are also parents to son Ace Knue, 9.

"What has done that to me? What is that doing to my daughter?" Simpson wondered. "What we're doing on social media is creating this idea of what is beautiful and setting up our lives artificially — to look good for who?"

Last month, the Open Book author was spotted out on a date night with Johnson, 43, while rocking some ‘90s-inspired looks. While Johnson wore a simple button-down shirt and Boston Red Sox cap, Simpson rocked a form-fitting white minidress with a light caramel jacket featuring delicate black detailing.

Related Articles
Gabrielle Union/Instagram
Gabrielle Union Slams Trolls Who Think She’s Too Old for Thong Swimwear: 'Might Just Wear a Bikini in the Casket'
Brittany Snow Goes Full Y2K
Brittany Snow Goes Full Y2K Fashion Girl for Unreleased Kid Cudi Video: ‘What a Slay’
Liam Payne chest tattoo
Liam Payne Debuts Hopeful New Chest Tattoo After Detailing Sobriety Journey: 'Where Dark Meets Light'
SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign
Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy on Stripping Down to Their SKIMS Swimwear in Their 50s: 'Still Here!' (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie Sparkled in Nearly 380 Carats of Diamonds at the ‘Barbie' Premiere: See Her Bling!
Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Mom On Shopping Trip
Chrissy Teigen Calls Her Mom the Artist Formerly 'Known as Prints' While Poking Fun at Her Style
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Margot Robbie's Hairstylist on Creating Her 'High-Glamour Doll-Like' Updo for the 'Barbie' Premiere (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian puts on a stunning display on the first night of Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda festivities in Puglia, Italy
Kim Kardashian Nails Gothic Chic at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda Festivities in Italy
Olivia Culpo Shares Behind-The-Scenes of Italy Trip With Fiance Christian McCaffrey: âMom & Dad Take Europeâ
Olivia Culpo Shares Behind-the-Scenes of Italy Trip with Fiancé Christian McCaffrey
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit: ‘Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party’
Drake Defends Pink Nails After Lil Yachty Dig: 'World is Being Homophobic'Â 
Drake Defends His Pink Nails After Lil Yachty Told Him to Paint Them: 'The World is Being Homophobic'
Kylie Jenner Serves Poolside Sexiness In Sizzling Strapless Bikini
Kylie Jenner Serves Poolside Sexiness in Sizzling Strapless Bikini - See The Photos!
Dennis Rodman Gets Huge Face Tattoo of Girlfriend
Dennis Rodman Gets Huge Tattoo of Girlfriend Yella Yella on His Face: 'Why Not'
Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Look - With Very Sheer Pants!
Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Attire, Including Sheer Pants — See the Look!
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Pinault Celebrates Instagram Milestone with Bikini Workout Video
Jennifer Lopez Makeup Free Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off a Makeup-Free Face in Beachy Glow Tutorial: See the Clip!