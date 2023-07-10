Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Glowy Makeup-Free Face for Smiley 43rd Birthday Instagram

Jessica Simpson is stripping it back for her 43rd birthday.

On Monday, the singer and fashion mogul published a new Instagram post celebrating turning 43. Simpson opted for a makeup-free, clean beauty look, joining a slew of other celebrities going back to the basics.

“43 makeup free," she captioned the photo, in which she wore a quiet crystal necklace and statement hoops.

Of course, the photo wasn’t completely free of cosmetics. In an additional parenthetical, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer added, “Kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes.”

Simpson joined a growing list of celebrities who are taking up the challenge to go makeup free. While vacationing in the Hamptons, singer Jennifer Lopez posted a skincare tutorial, showing off her natural beauty.

“I’m stunting a makeup-free @JLoBeauty glow for the Hamptons 🤩,” Lopez, 53, captioned the video.

Meanwhile, singer Lady Gaga recently took to Instagram to show off some bare-faced selfies. With her wavy blonde hair and glossy lips, Gaga, 37, was casual beauty goals while relaxing in a loose-fit pink sweatshirt.

Even Cardi B has gone makeup-less in an Instagram video. “My hubby said take a video like this," she said, referring to her husband, rapper Offset. "No makeup, no filter."

Jessica Simpson. Getty Images

Simpson marked her birthday just days after she spoke with Bustle, about asking her mother for money to help buy back her namesake Jessica Simpson Collection brand.

“In buying the brand back, I told her, if you're sure you want to do this, you’re just going to have to tighten up your belt a little bit," Simpson's mother, Tina Simpson, said of the advice she shared with her daughter. "You're going to have to not live not quite as extravagantly.”

In that same Bustle interview, Simpson said she was concerned that editing her Instagram photos could have a negative impact on her daughters Birdie Mae, 4, and Maxwell Drew, 11. Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, are also parents to son Ace Knue, 9.

"What has done that to me? What is that doing to my daughter?" Simpson wondered. "What we're doing on social media is creating this idea of what is beautiful and setting up our lives artificially — to look good for who?"

Last month, the Open Book author was spotted out on a date night with Johnson, 43, while rocking some ‘90s-inspired looks. While Johnson wore a simple button-down shirt and Boston Red Sox cap, Simpson rocked a form-fitting white minidress with a light caramel jacket featuring delicate black detailing.