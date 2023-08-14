Jessica Simpson's Son Ace Gets 'Ready for Some Tackle Football' Running the Field with His Sisters

Jessica Simpson is raising a little athlete.

Sharing photos of her family of five out on the football field on Instagram Sunday, the mom of three, 42, smiled and laughed as her kids struck poses and tussled out on the field.



"And so it begins! Football season 🏈 I guess I need to break out my old Pom Poms because this kid is ready for some tackle football!" she wrote, adding, "Such a stud!"

In the first photo, son Ace, 9, stares off into the distance with the football tucked under his arm. Sisters Birdie Mae, 4, and Maxwell Drew, 11, were also getting in on the fun. In another, the football mom smiles at the camera alongside husband Eric Johnson.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with Bustle, the singer revealed that her older daughter recently saw Katy Perry in concert with her best friend, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West. However, Simpson felt like her daughter should've seen her mom in concert first.

"I'm doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they've never seen me do this," Simpson said of her kids seeing her perform.

When asked about whether she means performing, she nodded. "I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas," she said. "And inside I'm like, 'She was supposed to see me first.'"

"Then I'm like, 'This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry.' But there's moments that make me want to do it — for them to see that color of me."

Charley Gallay/Getty for Jessica Simpson Collection

During a March 2020 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Simpson revealed that her children served as her main motivation to get sober. "I was at a place where I was literally spiraling with the alcohol and I was missing out on moments with my children, and then they were seeing me and they were very confused," she shared at the time.

"I just wanted to be present and have clarity and be a good role model for my children."