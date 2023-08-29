Jessica Simpson Says She and Her Husband Are in 'Denial' One of Their Kids Walked in on Them During Sex

Jessica Simpson and her husband are getting more creative about adult time as their kids get older

Published on August 29, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Photo: Jessica Simpson Instagram

Jessica Simpson is coming up on a decade of marriage and sharing her secrets.

Chatting with Access at PetSafe’s Unleashed event to celebrate International Dog Day, the mom and singer, 43, opened up about coming up on a decade of marriage with husband Eric Johnson.

"It's good to keep the romance there, even with three kids on top of our head. It's hard, but he'll leave me little notes, because he'll wake up earlier than me. He'll leave me little letters," she shared.

"There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later.' I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two."

"And now it's like our kids are so old. It's like, wow, they're gonna walk in on hanky panky time. So like, what do we do, how do we do this? Where do we go?" she joked.

Jessica Simpson talks marriage and kids

Simpson said they're "in denial" that it has happened, "as is the child, so it's not really been something that we've talked about."

"I did just have to fill my middle child in on certain things, but luckily he didn't walk in. I think he would stand there and be like, 'What are you doing?' He would literally talk to us," she laughed.

The couple shares Birdie Mae, 4, Ace Knute, 10, and Maxwell Drew, 11.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
Jessica Simpsno and Eric Johnson with their three kdids. Charley Gallay/Getty for Jessica Simpson Collection

Elsewhere in the chat, Simpson celebrated her oldest, daughter Maxwell, who is already wearing a bigger shoe size than mom and is coming close to being taller than her.

"Maxwell, she has this energy about her that is ageless. I open up to her way too much, I treat her like a best friend way too much. She will make dinner before I even get a chance to. Maxwell's very, very responsible."

