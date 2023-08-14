Jessica Simpson Is Totally Here for Catherine Zeta-Jones Bringing Back Her 2005 Award Show Dress

Jessica Simpson knows a thing or two about rocking a show-stopping dress — and she’s all for Catherine Zeta-Jones doing the same.

The singer, 43, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her admiration for the Welsh actress, 43, who recently wore the same purple maxi dress that Simpson wore to the VH1 Big in '05 Awards in December 2005.

“Sexy never goes out of style,” Simpson captioned the Instagram Story, alongside a white heart emoji.

Catherine Zeta-Jones with her husband Michael Douglas and friends at the "Taverna del Marinaio" in Portofino. Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Zeta-Jones wore the dress while on vacation with her husband, actor Michael Douglas, at the Taverna del Marinaio in Portofino, Italy, on July 31.



The purple Ungaro dress — dubbed as Simpson’s “revenge dress” by the media — features a plunging halter neckline, a sequined bodice and a cheetah-print band at the waist.

Zeta-Jones paired the outfit with sunglasses and espadrille while walking hand-in-hand with the Fatal Attraction star, who was pictured in white trousers, a navy blue shirt and black shoes.

The Ungaro look was what Simpson wore to receive her “Big Stylin’" award at the show in ‘05 — just weeks after the Sweet Kisses singer announced her split from 98 Degrees alum and then-husband Nick Lachey.

Simpson accessorized her dress with large, silver hoop earrings and black peep-toe heels.

Zeta-Jones had no intention of revenge when she donned the dress in Italy, but as always, had style in mind.

The Mask of Zorro actress posted selfies of herself on Instagram on July 27, looking stunning in a one-piece swimsuit. With round sunglasses, a massive straw hat and a cheeky pout, Zeta-Jones wrote “Ciao” under her photos, adding a sun emoji, alluding to her European summer.