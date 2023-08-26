Jessica Simpson and her daughter are stepping out in style.

On Friday, the singer and entrepreneur, 43, shared photos on Instagram of her posing with her lookalike daughter Maxwell Drew, 11, before the pair attended PetSafe’s Unleashed event together in Los Angeles, California.

“Bring your Barbie to work day 💗,” Simpson wrote in the post's caption while wearing a bold pink mini-dress that Barbie herself would be proud of.

In the first photo, the singer stood under an indoor arch next to Maxwell, who wore a denim crop top and maxi skirt with chunky black platform boots. The mom and daughter duo had chosen to pose in front of a spiral staircase and appeared ready to leave, as both held onto large handbags.

Next, Simpson and her eldest daughter poked their tongues out in a playful selfie as they stood together in front of a vanity mirror. While the singer's long blond locks were styled in a half ponytail with loose curls at the front, her daughter wore her hair — which reached almost to her waist — down with just a hint of beachy wave.

A following snap showed Simpson showing off her Barbie-inspired look solo — as well as the fun pink dress, the singer opted for a bouffant hairdo, white sunglasses and a large pink Fendi handbag. The mom of three also wore gold-heeled sandals and accessorized with stacks of embellished bangles and necklaces.

Celebrity friends such as Kim Kardashian showed their appreciation for the sweet post. Kardashian, 42, posted two pink heart emoji in the comments section, while 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Melissa Gorga wrote, "Yasssss💞💞."

Meanwhile, another sweet photo posted on Simpson's Instagram Story showed her posing with her pooch Penny at the PetSafe event.

The mom of three shares daughters Maxwell and Birdie Mae, 4, and Maxwell Drew, 11, and son Ace, 9, with her husband of nine years, Eric Johnson.

Simpson’s showstopping Barbie look comes after she appeared to recently inspire a fellow celebrity with a dress she wore almost two decades ago!

Earlier this month, the singer shared her admiration for Catherine Zeta-Jones, after the actress wore the same purple maxi dress Simpson wore to collect her “Big Stylin” award at the VH1 Big Awards in December 2005.

“Sexy never goes out of style,” Simpson captioned in her Instagram Story at the time, adding a white heart emoji

Zeta-Jones, 53, wore the striking dress while on vacation with her husband, actor Michael Douglas, in Italy in July. The purple Ungaro dress is decorated with sequins and has a plunging halter neckline, with an animal-print band at the waist.

When Simpson wore the design in 2005, it was dubbed her “revenge dress” as she wore the Ungaro look weeks after she announced her split from her first husband, 98 Degrees alum Nick Lachey.