Jessica Simpson Poses with Her Own Hair Accessories at Walgreens: ‘Look Who I Found’

The entrepreneur was looking for a screwdriver when she saw a display of her own products

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 05:00PM EDT
Jessica Simpson poses with her own hair products at Walgreens
Photo:

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson ran into her doppelgänger on a late-night Walgreens run! Well, technically, she ran into herself.

On Thursday, the beauty mogul, 43, snapped a selfie of herself puckered up next to a display of her own hair accessories, including hair ties, claw clips and other decorative hair goods. The display was arranged under a photo of Simpson and her Jessica Simpson Collection logo. 

“Look who I found at Walgreens late last night searching for a screwdriver 🤣,” she joked on her Instagram post

For her errand, Jessica wore her long blonde hair down and accessorized with a chunky layered necklace look — the same style she rocked in the campaign photo she was posing next to. She also tagged her fashion brand in the post. 

In October 2021, the entrepreneur and her mom, Tina Simpson, regained ownership of the Jessica Simpson Collection after parent company Sequential Brands Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy. In a Footwear News cover story about regaining her billion-dollar empire, Simpson said it meant “the absolute world” to take complete ownership of her namesake brand. 

In a more candid interview with Bustle last month, Jessica opened up about how difficult that purchase really was for her and her mother. 

Tina said she saw disaster looming, which meant the pair found themselves in a sink-or-swim situation. “[Sequential was] headed to bankruptcy. I wanted to make sure we did not get caught up in all that,” she said. 

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Ella Hovsepian/Getty

The mother-daughter duo already retained 37 percent of the business from a Sequential sale in 2015, and ultimately brought back the remainder for $54 million in summer of 2021. Per Bustle, Jessica put her home up for collateral and also liquidated her stock portfolio. 

The “Irresistible” singer said she doesn't have any regrets about what she did. But, she confessed that she has had to rely on her mom for money — and money management help — in certain situations since.

“Honestly, she did reach out to me to borrow money. And I said to her, ‘Yeah, let's talk about it,’ ” Tina said, adding that her condition would be for Jessica to “control” her spending better.

“In buying the brand back, I told her, if you're sure you want to do this, you’re just going to have to tighten up your belt a little bit," Tina said on the advice she shared with her daughter. "You're going to have to not live not quite as extravagantly.”

Last May, the brand closed on a $67.5 million loan from Second Avenue Capital Partners, which will allow the Simpsons to put money back into their own company, with plans to launch a haircare extension in 2024.

Related Articles
Portia De Rossi perm instagram
Portia de Rossi Shows Exactly How She Gets Her Highly Coveted Hairstyle: ‘This Is a Perm, People!’
Kim Kardashian New Short Hair Instagram Story
Kim Kardashian Debuts Shorter Bobbed Hairstyle in Bedroom Selfie
Kendall Jenner bikini
Kendall Jenner Wears a Teeny-Tiny String Bikini for a Lake Getaway with Friends
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Shows Off Bleached Buzz Cut in Red Jumpsuit
Salma Hayek grey hiar
Salma Hayek Shares Her Best 'Wisdom' for Hiding Gray Hairs (Hint: It Involves Your Sunglasses)
Zaya Wade, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld attend Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023
Gigi Hadid, Zaya Wade and More Stars Glam Up for Miu Miu Summer Club Beach Party in Malibu
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Practically All of Hollywood Own Are Going for $80 Right Now
bethenny frankel for no7 skincare
This Is the Drugstore Beauty Brand Bethenny Frankel Swears By to Make You Feel 'Rich' (Exclusive)
A Collage of four of the best heatless curlers, each on a different color background.
The 10 Best Heatless Curlers of 2023
Sol de Janeiro sale Tout
You Have 48 Hours Left to Score the Internet’s Favorite Body Cream on Sale
Florence Pugh posted a funny Instagram photo where she compares her short hair to her flowers.
Florence Pugh Pokes Fun at Her Short Hair by Comparing It to 'Spikey Flowers'
Kim kardashian arriving at the stadium in Osaka to watch the game Al Nassr vs PSG
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with a Super Rare Hermès Handbag Worth Upwards of $300K
Arielle and Brandon Charnas
Brandon Charnas, Husband of Something Navy's Arielle Charnas, Not Cooperating with SEC Investigation into ‘Possible Insider Trading’
Kelly Ripa goes even more blonde for summer
Kelly Ripa Goes ‘a Bit More Blonde’ Just in Time for Her Summer Vacation — See Her New Hair
Kendall Jenner Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Strips Down for Sexy New Calvin Klein Photo Shoot
Victoria Beckham attends the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show; Victoria Beckham Wears Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots
Victoria Beckham Steps Out in MSCHF's Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots