Jessica Simpson Poses with Her Own Hair Accessories at Walgreens: ‘Look Who I Found’

Jessica Simpson ran into her doppelgänger on a late-night Walgreens run! Well, technically, she ran into herself.

On Thursday, the beauty mogul, 43, snapped a selfie of herself puckered up next to a display of her own hair accessories, including hair ties, claw clips and other decorative hair goods. The display was arranged under a photo of Simpson and her Jessica Simpson Collection logo.

“Look who I found at Walgreens late last night searching for a screwdriver 🤣,” she joked on her Instagram post.

For her errand, Jessica wore her long blonde hair down and accessorized with a chunky layered necklace look — the same style she rocked in the campaign photo she was posing next to. She also tagged her fashion brand in the post.

In October 2021, the entrepreneur and her mom, Tina Simpson, regained ownership of the Jessica Simpson Collection after parent company Sequential Brands Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy. In a Footwear News cover story about regaining her billion-dollar empire, Simpson said it meant “the absolute world” to take complete ownership of her namesake brand.

In a more candid interview with Bustle last month, Jessica opened up about how difficult that purchase really was for her and her mother.

Tina said she saw disaster looming, which meant the pair found themselves in a sink-or-swim situation. “[Sequential was] headed to bankruptcy. I wanted to make sure we did not get caught up in all that,” she said.

Ella Hovsepian/Getty

The mother-daughter duo already retained 37 percent of the business from a Sequential sale in 2015, and ultimately brought back the remainder for $54 million in summer of 2021. Per Bustle, Jessica put her home up for collateral and also liquidated her stock portfolio.

The “Irresistible” singer said she doesn't have any regrets about what she did. But, she confessed that she has had to rely on her mom for money — and money management help — in certain situations since.

“Honestly, she did reach out to me to borrow money. And I said to her, ‘Yeah, let's talk about it,’ ” Tina said, adding that her condition would be for Jessica to “control” her spending better.

“In buying the brand back, I told her, if you're sure you want to do this, you’re just going to have to tighten up your belt a little bit," Tina said on the advice she shared with her daughter. "You're going to have to not live not quite as extravagantly.”

Last May, the brand closed on a $67.5 million loan from Second Avenue Capital Partners, which will allow the Simpsons to put money back into their own company, with plans to launch a haircare extension in 2024.

