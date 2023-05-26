Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Her 'Chicken or Fish?' Debacle with a New Question About Wings

The query was still on Simpson's mind as she posed in front of a mural adorned by chicken legs in Nashville on Thursday

By
Julia Moore
Published on May 26, 2023 03:35 PM
Jessica Simpson. Photo:

Jessica Simpson/instagram

It's the age-old question: chicken or fish?

Posing in front of a wall mural in Nashville, Jessica Simpson poked fun at the infamous moment she asked then-husband Nick Lachey whether a bowl of Chicken of the Sea-brand tuna was chicken or fish during an episode of their reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

Simpson, 42, posted a photo on Instagram Thursday in front of a mural adorned with two chicken legs in the shape of butterfly wings with the message "spread your wings." In the caption, she referenced her question from the 2003 episode, writing, "Are these wings pig or chicken?"


The moment, which aired in the premiere episode of the reality show, left Lachey, 49, speechless as she asked, "Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?"

She continued, "I know it's tuna, but it says chicken by the sea. Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?"

Lachey looked at his then-wife with a gobsmacked expression on his face. "Chicken of the Sea is the brand," he said. "You know, 'cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea."

Simpson eventually understood, but the interaction became a moment the singer and fashion designer will never live down.

Jessica Simpson on 'Newlyweds'.

MTV

It's a joke she occasionally returns to, though, as she did on Instagram Thursday. 

In 2016, she referenced it, too, as she reposted a meme that showed a photo of a chicken floating in the ocean with the caption, "Maybe Jessica Simpson was on to something?"

"#Chickenofthesea," she wrote alongside the meme.

She and Lachey split shortly after the reality show ended in 2005, and he went on to continue his TV career as he took up several hosting gigs. He hosted NBC's The Sing-Off from 2009 to 2014, and he and his wife Vanessa Lachey cohost Netflix's Love is Blind and its spinoff, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Simpson went on to marry former NFL player Eric Johnson, whom she met in 2010 and tied the knot with in 2014. The couple share three children: daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4, and son Ace, 9.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey in 2003.

Everett Collection

In April, she told PEOPLE that she and her husband are always "growing" and "our love is only deepening" as the years go on. 

"Eric and I learn from each other so much," Simpson said. "I feel like we're stronger than ever now, [more] than we were even at the beginning."

She called Johnson "such a good dad and a good man."

"I just feel like [Eric and I are] somehow always sinking into something deeper and better."

