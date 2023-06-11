Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Birdie, 4, and Their Pet Dog: ‘My Sugar Cookies’

The mom-of-three is also parent to Ace Knute, 9, and Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 11

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 11, 2023 08:15AM EDT
Jessica Simpson and daughter Birdie. Photo:

Jessica Simpson/ Instagram 

Jessica Simpson is enjoying time with her sweet family.

The mom-of-three, 42, shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her youngest daughter Birdie Mae 4, cuddling the family's pet pooch Dixie on Saturday, as she spent some quality time with them both.

In the cute pic, Birdie — who Simpson shares with her husband Eric Johnson, 43, — flashed a big smile as she wrapped her arms around the fluffy dog. Her sweet outfit included a pink dress with a multicolored tutu skirt and was accessorized with a pink and green beaded necklace, while her hair was styled in pigtails with matching flower hair clips.

Simpson called her girls, “My sugar cookies” in the caption for the photo, and was seen in a second photo posted beaming beside her daughter, as Dixie — who joined the family in 2018 — appeared to try to sneak into the shot. The fashion mogul appeared make-up free and sported a dark gray hoodie, with her hair clipped back in a half-ponytail.

Simpson's daughter Birdie with pet dog Dixie.

Jessica Simpson/ Instagram 

Simpson is also mom to Ace Knute, 9, and Maxwell "Maxi" Drew who turned 11 last month.

While she may have smiled for the camera with her four-legged friend, Birdie was caught in a very different mood in a photo Simpson posted to celebrate her eldest daughter's birthday.

Birdie was seen crying beside her mom, dad, and siblings, who were all pictured smiling in front of Maxwell’s birthday cake at home. ”Can’t win them all 😜,” Simpson captioned the image, referring to her youngest’s tantrum.

Last month, the singer thanked her eldest child for using her 11th birthday wish on a selfless cause. Simpson shared on Instagram how Maxwell wished for her grandfather's bone cancer treatments to work. Simpson’s father Joe, 65, was initially diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016. He was declared cancer-free in May 2017.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
Simpson with husband Eric Johnson and their three children. Charley Gallay/Getty for Jessica Simpson Collection

Alongside a joyful photo of Maxwell holding up her mother, Jessica began her caption, "On May 1, 2012, my firstborn, Maxwell Drew Johnson, arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world."

Simpson revealed, "Maxwell's birthday wish was for her Papa Joe's bone cancer treatment to work. It did. Thank you, Maxi Drew, for usin' your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad.”

All three of Simpson's kids have made frequent appearances on her Instagram feed, including snaps from a recent outdoor adventure in April 2023. One picture featured the mom-of-three and Maxwell standing in front of stacks of hay bales while another showed the three siblings posing on the beach together.

"HEART and EARTH…same letters. Just sayin' 🤍🌎🌍🌏," Simpson captioned the post.

