Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Dewy Skin in Makeup-Free Mirror Selfie — from Inside the Shower!

The singer and fashion mogul continues her intimate approach to Instagram

Published on July 17, 2023 04:43PM EDT
Jessica Simpson, instagram
Jessica Simpson. Photo:

Jessica Simpson/ Instagram

Wet hair, don’t care!

Jessica Simpson has recently begun a crusade to provide fans a more intimate view of her life. That includes posting photos without makeup and taking viewers behind the scenes to, of all places, the shower. 

On Sunday, the bonafide "it" girl, 43, took to Instagram with an all-natural take on social media. With her dewy, makeup-free face on full display, Simpson stared into the camera. Her hair was braided and her neckline and ears were adorned with a necklace and hoops. With a shower pictured in the background, she said goodbye to the days of produced photo shoots and hello to a more candid approach.

“This shower was LIT so I snapped a selfie,” Simpson captioned the post, before laughing off her surroundings. “I have never been in a shower that has a mirror- who has time to look at themselves shower? I would have soap in my eyeballs!”

Meanwhile, someone else was getting pampered. In her second photo, Simpson shows off her adorable dog Dixie, who’s (much more unhappily) receiving a shower. Wrapped up in a towel and fluffy hair net, Dixie seems to be having a little less fun with her showertime. 

Dixie joined the family back in 2018, with Simpson premiering her new pooch in an Instagram post with her kids, Maxwell Drew, 11, and Ace Knute, 10. “Welcome to our family Dixie!” she captioned the post. Since then, Simpson has added one more addition to the fam: daughter Birdie Mae, 4. 

Jessica Simpson dog, Instagram
Jessica Simpson's dog, Dixie.

Jessica Simpson/ Instagram

This isn’t Simpson’s first experiment with the makeup-free glow. Just a week ago, the “Irresistible” singer celebrated her 43rd birthday with clean beauty. Posting yet another photo to Instagram, Simpson showed off her unadorned smile. 

“43 makeup free," she captioned the photo, in which she wore the same crystal necklace and statement hoops. Of course, the photo wasn’t completely free of cosmetics. In an additional parenthetical, Simpson added, “Kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes.”

Jessica Simpson, Instagram
Jessica Simpson.

Jessica Simpson/ Instagram

In a turn that may surprise fans, Simpson has also recently considered rebooting her music career. Speaking with Bustle, Simpson got candid with her desire to revisit the many pursuits of her old life on new terms — including a triumphant return to the music career she has left mainly behind since 2010. 

“It boggles my mind that I’ve stayed relevant and that people are curious," she admitted. "Because I have not entertained. I have not entertained at all.”

