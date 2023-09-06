Jessica Simpson Lists L.A. Home for $22 Million After Sharing She Was ‘So Happy’ Spending Time in Nashville

The “With You” singer is ready to say goodbye to her sprawling seven-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion after temporarily moving to Tennessee with her family this summer

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on September 6, 2023 03:35PM EDT
Jessica Simpson's L.A. home for sale for $22 million.
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Jessica Simpson is looking to part ways with her California home after revealing she spent the summer living in Nashville with her family. 

The singer, 43, has officially put her 13,274-square-foot mansion — located in a gated community in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of L.A. — on the market for $22 million. Robb Report (formerly Variety's Dirt was first to report the listing.

News of the listing comes after Simpson shared that she was “so happy” to move to Tennessee for the summer with her husband of 9 years, Eric Johnson, and their three children — son Ace Knute, 10, and daughters Birdie Mae, 4, and Maxwell Drew, 11. 

Simpson told E! News in August about her love for the area. “It’s really about the music and the heart and the conversation," she said. The qualities Simpson admires in the Southern city may be even more appealing now that she’s thinking about kickstarting her music career again. 

Jessica Simpson posing with her husband Eric Johnson and their three kids at their L.A. home.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,' " Simpson told the outlet during PetSafe's Unleashed event to celebrate International Dog Day.

"It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities—it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."

Her sprawling L.A. home boasts six full bathrooms, seven bedrooms and four garages. The property is cited on 2.3 acres and has skyline views at night and sweeping mountain vistas during the day.

Bret Harrison of Coldwell Banker currently holds the listing, but did not immediately reply to PEOPLE'S request for comment.

Jessica Simpson poses with her daughter Maxwell in the foyer of her L.A. home.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Inside the home there's double-height foyer with a a spiral staircase and a chef’s kitchen in dark teal that features a center island, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook.

Jessica Simpson takes a selfie inside her L.A. home.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

A grand living area features a bold geometric ceiling, chandelier and cozy fireplace. 

Jessica Simpson lounges at her pool with daughter Birdie.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

The home's outdoor living space contains a heated pool with a shallow area and a hot tub. There's also a fire pit area and a separate guesthouse.

Jessica Simpson poses on her patio at her L.A. home.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Last month Simpson told PEOPLE about being secure enough to delve into her return to music.

“I was too nervous to go back into other careers that are my passion until I felt like they were confident enough in school and in life before I would step foot on stage,” she said.

She continued: “It's crazy, the responsibility to feel as a parent, but really I look to them and they teach me so much.”

“They're teaching me to be brave,” she added, noting they're "very excited" for her.

“They know that I'm living my dream and that that's what I was born to do,” Simpson said. “And so to have them experience that with me is going to be really beautiful.”

