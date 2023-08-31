Jessica Simpson Says Her Family Is 'So Happy' After Moving to Nashville for the Summer: 'Not on Guard'

Jessica Simpson decided on a change of pace for her family this summer.

The fashion maven mom, 43, told E! News that she spent her summer in Nashville with her family of five — husband Eric Johnson, son Ace Knute, 10, and daughters Birdie Mae, 4, and Maxwell Drew, 11. The mom of three admits she could see changes in her whole family as they took a break from the hustle and bustle of their Los Angeles lifestyle.

"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,' " Simpson told the outlet during PetSafe's Unleashed event to celebrate International Dog Day.

"It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities—it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."

Speaking with PEOPLE at the event, Simpson opened up about her family being secure enough for her to delve into her return to music.

“I was too nervous to go back into other careers that are my passion until I felt like they were confident enough in school and in life before I would step foot on stage,” Simpson told PEOPLE exclusively.

She continued: “It's crazy, the responsibility to feel as a parent, but really I look to them and they teach me so much.”

“They're teaching me to be brave,” she added, noting they're "very excited" for her.

“They know that I'm living my dream and that that's what I was born to do,” she continued. “And so to have them experience that with me is going to be really beautiful.”

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson pose with their kids and dog. Jessica Simpson Instagram

Earlier this year, the proud mom revealed on Instagram that one of her little ones also has a talent for and interest in music.

In the caption of her post, the "With You" songstress hinted that her mini-me, Birdie, could follow in her famous footsteps.

"Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speakers," Jessica captioned the photo series. "Very familiar if I do say so myself 😜."