Jessica Simpson Sports ‘90s-Inspired Look on Rare Night Out with Husband Eric Johnson

June 19, 2023
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson at Choice Contemporary in L.A. Photo:

Ella Hovsepian/Getty

Jessica Simpson attended the opening of an Elton John-inspired art exhibition with her husband Eric Johnson over the weekend — but it wasn’t in blue jeans, baby.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old singer, actress and designer was spotted at the opening of Bernie Taupin's art exhibition "Reflections" at Choice Contemporary in Los Angeles, posing with her former NFL player husband.

Johnson, 43, was dressed in a baby blue button-down and Boston Red Sox hat — but Simpson’s ‘90s-inspired outfit was the real home run. 

The mom of three topped a form-fitting white minidress with a light caramel jacket featuring delicate black detailing, which complemented the gold of her platform peep toes. Turquoise statement necklaces and a matching chunky belt brought the '90s vibes.

Simpson completed her nostalgic look with simple waves, a subtle side part and a leopard print bag. 

During their night out, Simpson and Johnson took in the work of 73-year-old Taupin, whose exhibition reflects upon his 50-year creative partnership with Elton John. According to Los Angeles Magazine, Taupin has been writing songs with John since the late 1960s, creating paintings and mixed media visual art on the side. This exhibition "is the first to incorporate evocative bits of his most famous lyrics onto his canvases," the magazine reports, with some works listed for as much as $35,000. Taupin is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this fall.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson at Choice Contemporary in L.A.

Ella Hovsepian/Getty


In April, Simpson sat down with PEOPLE to talk about the new summer styles from her fashion brand, Jessica Simpson Collection. She said her design inspiration is quite eclectic, pulling from things like music, art books and even her dreams. In campaign photos, she styled many of her denim looks with statement turquoise belts, just like the one she wore out Saturday night.

During her April interview, she added that these days she is particularly self-assured in her style — feeling the most beautiful when she is present and creating. 

“The older I get, I lean into the free-spirited version of myself: connecting my personality with my eccentricities," she shared. "I never let people's judgments get the best of me. My confidence is showing up as I am."

