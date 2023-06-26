Jessica Simpson Gives Glimpse into a Day with Daughter Birdie: 'Loves Herself the Creek'

Jessica Simpson's youngest is a big fan of the great outdoors, as seen on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 05:27PM EDT
Jessica Simpson Enjoys Day Outdoors Drawing and Fun with Daughter Birdie
Photo:

Jessica Simpson/Instagram, Charley Gallay/Getty 

Jessica Simpson has an outdoorsy girl on her hands.

On Sunday, the mom-of-three, 42, shared photos of daughter Birdie Mae, 4, enjoying some downtime, snacking and drawing while sitting barefoot by a creek.

"A cutie that loves herself the creek," she captioned the shots.

Birdie looked ready for outdoor summer fun with her hair in pigtails as she wore a pink t-shirt and denim shorts, smiling with a blue backpack. She could be seen coloring in items on a sheet that reads "Earth Day nature walk" in another photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 


Simpson is also mom to son Ace Knute, 9, and daughter Maxwell Drew, who turned 11 last month.

In Mayh, the singer thanked her eldest child for using her 11th birthday wish on a selfless cause. Simpson shared on Instagram how Maxwell wished for her grandfather's bone cancer treatments to work.

Simpson’s father Joe, 65, was initially diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016. He was declared cancer-free in May 2017.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
Charley Gallay/Getty for Jessica Simpson Collection

Alongside a joyful photo of Maxwell holding up her mother, Jessica began her caption, "On May 1, 2012, my firstborn, Maxwell Drew Johnson, arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world."

Simpson revealed, "Maxwell's birthday wish was for her Papa Joe's bone cancer treatment to work. It did. Thank you, Maxi Drew, for usin' your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad.”

All three of Simpson's kids have made frequent appearances on her Instagram feed, including snaps from a recent outdoor adventure in April 2023. One picture featured the mom-of-three and Maxwell standing in front of stacks of hay bales, while another showed the three siblings posing on the beach together.

"HEART and EARTH…same letters. Just sayin' 🤍🌎🌍🌏," Simpson captioned the post.

Related Articles
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Enjoy Tropical Vacation with Both Kids in Fun Photos: 'Island Life'
Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share Rare Photo of All Their Daughters After Visit with Carly
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend: 'So Proud'
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares an Update on Daughter Ava's 'Tricky' Scars After Scooter Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares Update on Daughter Ava's 'Tricky' Scars After Scooter Accident
Nick Cannon son Zen anniversary celebration
Nick Cannon Honors Late Baby Zen's Birthday with a Festival of Lights: 'We Love You Son'
Emma Heming Willis and Daughters Visit Husband Bruce Willisâ Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds Waxwork: âProud Fam Vibesâ
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashianâs Baby Boy is Grandchild âLucky Number 13â: âWhat a Blessingâ
Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Boy is Grandchild ‘Lucky Number 13’
Evan Ross and Diana Ross attend the Christian Dior Couture S/S20 Cruise Collection on April 29, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco
Evan Ross Says His Kids Love Diana Ross’ Concerts: 'They’re in Awe of Their Grandmother’ (Exclusive)
mahomes beach day
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Daughter, 2, Wearing Louis Vuitton Sunhat for Beach Day: 'Our Angel'
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings and Fly"
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings'
Brooke Shields and family in Italy
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Italian Vacation, Says Norovirus 'Possessed' Them Days Earlier
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo with Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah on Hawaiian Holiday Trip
Kendra Wilkinson Says Her Kids Gave Her 'Purpose to Stay Alive' After Losing Reality Show
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's Graduation
Cardi B Is an 'Emotional Proud Mommy' After Daughter Kulture's Graduation: 'My Baby Moving on Up'
madonna kids graduation
Madonna Celebrates 10-Year-Old Twin Daughters Stella and Estere's Graduation: '2 Kweens'
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
brittany mahomes then vs now baby pics
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Then and Now Photos of Husband Patrick and Daughter Sterling at the Beach