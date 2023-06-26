Jessica Simpson Gives Glimpse into a Day with Daughter Birdie: 'Loves Herself the Creek'

Jessica Simpson has an outdoorsy girl on her hands.

On Sunday, the mom-of-three, 42, shared photos of daughter Birdie Mae, 4, enjoying some downtime, snacking and drawing while sitting barefoot by a creek.

"A cutie that loves herself the creek," she captioned the shots.

Birdie looked ready for outdoor summer fun with her hair in pigtails as she wore a pink t-shirt and denim shorts, smiling with a blue backpack. She could be seen coloring in items on a sheet that reads "Earth Day nature walk" in another photo.



Simpson is also mom to son Ace Knute, 9, and daughter Maxwell Drew, who turned 11 last month.

In Mayh, the singer thanked her eldest child for using her 11th birthday wish on a selfless cause. Simpson shared on Instagram how Maxwell wished for her grandfather's bone cancer treatments to work.

Simpson’s father Joe, 65, was initially diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016. He was declared cancer-free in May 2017.



Charley Gallay/Getty for Jessica Simpson Collection

Alongside a joyful photo of Maxwell holding up her mother, Jessica began her caption, "On May 1, 2012, my firstborn, Maxwell Drew Johnson, arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world."

Simpson revealed, "Maxwell's birthday wish was for her Papa Joe's bone cancer treatment to work. It did. Thank you, Maxi Drew, for usin' your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad.”

All three of Simpson's kids have made frequent appearances on her Instagram feed, including snaps from a recent outdoor adventure in April 2023. One picture featured the mom-of-three and Maxwell standing in front of stacks of hay bales, while another showed the three siblings posing on the beach together.

"HEART and EARTH…same letters. Just sayin' 🤍🌎🌍🌏," Simpson captioned the post.

