Jessica Simpson's daughter is living her best life after flying in a private plane to see Katy Perry.

In an interview with Bustle, the singer, 42, revealed that her older daughter recently saw Katy Perry in concert with her best friend, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West. However, Simpson felt like her daughter should've seen her mom in concert first.

"I'm doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they've never seen me do this," Simpson says of her kids seeing her perform.

Daniella Midenge

When asked about whether she means performing, she nods. "I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas," she says. "And inside I'm like, 'She was supposed to see me first.' "

"Then I'm like, 'This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry.' But there's moments that make me want to do it — for them to see that color of me."

Simpson shares her three kids — daughters Birdie Mae, 4, and Maxwell Drew, 11, and son Ace Knute, 9 – with husband Eric Johnson.

In May, the mom of three revealed that Maxwell had used her birthday wish for a selfless cause — hoping that Simpson's father's bone cancer treatments would work. In the caption of her birthday tribute to Maxwell, Simpson wrote "Maxwell's birthday wish was for her Papa Joe's bone cancer treatment to work. It did."

"Thank you, Maxi Drew, for usin' your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad," she shared.

During a March 2020 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Simpson revealed that her children served as her main motivation to get sober. "I was at a place where I was literally spiraling with the alcohol and I was missing out on moments with my children, and then they were seeing me and they were very confused," she shared.

"I just wanted to be present and have clarity and be a good role model for my children."