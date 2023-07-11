Jessica Simpson Considers Rebooting Her Music Career: 'It Boggles My Mind That People Are Curious'

The actress, fashion designer, beauty mogul and entrepreneur is considering adding "singer" back to her resume

Published on July 11, 2023 03:30PM EDT
Jessica Simpson for Bustle.
Jessica Simpson for Bustle. Photo:

Daniella Midenge

For Jessica Simpson, there’s something “irresistible” about the music industry. 

In her cover story with Bustle, Simpson, 42, got candid with her desire to revisit the many pursuits of her old life on new terms — including a triumphant return to the music career she has left mainly behind since 2010. 

"It boggles my mind that I’ve stayed relevant and that people are curious," she admitted. "Because I have not entertained. I have not entertained at all."

Jessica Simpson for Bustle.
Jessica Simpson for Bustle.

Daniella Midenge

The interview kicked off with an unexpected conversation about a health scare that landed Simpson in the emergency room in early June. Turns out, her intense stomach pain was related to nothing more than some blocked bowels. 

The designer admitted that travel could’ve played a substantial role in her diagnosis, revealing that she’s visited Nashville three times in just the last month. That’s when Simpson told Bustle she was considering a permanent move to Music City, where she hopes to reboot her music career after more than a decade away. 

Even though she’s reinvented herself before, the fashion mogul and Newlyweds alum said the path this time couldn’t be more unfamiliar. “I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they’ve never seen me [perform]," she said, referring to her children. She continued with a story that made her realize the value performing again could bring to her life. 

“I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas. And inside I’m like, ‘She was supposed to see me first.’ Then I’m like, ‘This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry.’ But there’s moments that make me want to do it — for them to see that color of me.”

Jessica Simpson on the cover of Bustle.
Jessica Simpson on the cover of Bustle.

Daniella Midenge

As for what new music from Simpson could sound like, the singer says she considers herself "genre- less." Her career initially kicked off in 1999 with the debut album Sweet Kisses, which featured a duet with her soon-to-be husband Nick Lachey.

The couple tied the knot in 2002 and starred in the MTV hit Newlyweds together just under a year later. However, their relationship was short-lived and culminated in a 2006 divorce. 

Jessica Simpson for Bustle.
Jessica Simpson for Bustle.

Daniella Midenge

Simpson continued to ride the waves of her successful music career, releasing seven studio albums before tapering off around 2010. Her 2008 country album, Do You Know, was a success, but her record label had decided to drop her. "You’ll never recoup the amount of money we’ve put into you," she remembers being told.

"It wasn’t my choice to have Scott Storch or all these producers that [cost] a million dollars a track," Simpson explained. "I didn’t control those budgets. We were just yes-people. And in saying yes to everything, I lost it all."

Jessica Simpson for Bustle.
Jessica Simpson for Bustle.

Daniella Midenge

Her last album was Happy Christmas, a holiday album that came out at the turn of the decade. Around the same time, Simpson met former NFL player Eric Johnson, and the two have been together ever since. The couple are the parents of three kids: Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4.

