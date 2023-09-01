Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of All Three Kids on Their First Day of School

The mom of three joked that the start of school means homework for everyone

Published on September 1, 2023
Jessica Simpson 'Excited' For Three Kids' Return to School 'Until They Bring Home Binders of Homework': Photos
Jessica Simpson and her three children. Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty, Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson has mixed feelings about back-to-school season.

On Friday, the singer, 43, shared a few first-day-of-school photos featuring her son Ace Knute, 10, in a red polo and khaki shorts, and daughters Birdie Mae, 4, and Maxwell Drew, 11, in matching blue plaid and white uniforms as they stood in various poses.

"We think we are excited for our kids to finally go back to school until they bring home binders of homework and then realize we went back to school too 😜," Simpson joked in the caption.

The second and third photos put Birdie in the middle of her two older siblings as they hold her up for one shot and hold her hands in the next.

Jessica Simpson 'Excited' For Three Kids' Return to School 'Until They Bring Home Binders of Homework': Photos
Jessica Simpsons three children, Ace, Birdie, and Maxwell.

 Jessica Simpson/Instagram

The final image captures a smiling Birdie posing behind the Simpson family dog, Dixie, who joined the group in 2018

With summer coming to a close, Simpson can relate to having more freedom with husband Eric Johnson. In late August, the mom of three spoke with Access at PetSafe’s Unleashed event to celebrate International Dog Day where she opened up about the reality of marriage with kids.

Jessica Simpson 'Excited' For Three Kids' Return to School 'Until They Bring Home Binders of Homework': Photos
Jessica Simpson's daughter, Birdie with family dog, Dixie.

 Jessica Simpson/Instagram

"It's good to keep the romance there, even with three kids on top of our head. It's hard, but he'll leave me little notes, because he'll wake up earlier than me. He'll leave me little letters," she shared.

"There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later.' I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two."

"And now it's like our kids are so old. It's like, wow, they're gonna walk in on hanky panky time. So like, what do we do, how do we do this? Where do we go?" she joked.

Simpson said they're "in denial" that the incident has happened, "as is the child, so it's not really been something that we've talked about."

"I did just have to fill my middle child in on certain things, but luckily he didn't walk in," she added. "I think he would stand there and be like, 'What are you doing?' He would literally talk to us."

