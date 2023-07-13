Husband of Jessica Hahn, Secretary in Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker Scandal, Files for Divorce

Frank Lloyd states that he and Jessica Hahn have been separated since 2018

The husband of Jessica Hahn – the secretary in the middle of the Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker scandal – has filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Frank Lloyd filed for a dissolution of marriage with the Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Lloyd is asking for attorney fees to be divided between the two and for their right to spousal support from each other to be waived. Although the two married in 2009, Lloyd states that he and Hahn have been separated since 2018.

While the former couple have kept relatively private about their relationship, the former Playboy model shocked the world in 1987 when she alleged that she had been raped by Jim in 1980 at the age of 21. He would later acknowledge that he had once had sex with her but insisted that the sex was consensual.

Hahn spoke out after the Charlotte Observer began investigating Jim and Tammy Faye's finances. At the time, the two were reportedly known for a conglomerate of multimillion Christian-based businesses under the name PTL. The South Carolina-based organization included a Christian broadcasting network along with a theme park, water park, and a residential complex.

Tammy Faye Bakker, Jim J. Bullock

 Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Among the newspaper's findings was that Jim issued a payment to Jessica of $279,000, who at the time was a church secretary. Bakker was later found guilty of 24 counts of fraud and sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was paroled after about five years behind bars.

Speaking about her experience after the scandal, she told the Charlotte Observer in a 2020 interview: "I go out and sometimes people, rarely, but once they hear my name, they're like, 'Oh.' I get embarrassed. I never used to get embarrassed. I guess because the reality of it hit me. It's ridiculous."

