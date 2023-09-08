Jessica Chastain Wears Custom Gucci at 80th Venice International Film Festival for Her Film 'Memory'

Jessica Chastain walked the red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Friday in Venice, Italy.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 46, attended the event to promote her new film Memory. Chastain posed for photos wearing a custom Gucci shimmering gown with sleeves. The bronze dress featured a plunging neckline and a collar visible near her signature red hair.

She wore jewelry from Bulgari to mark the special occasion.

Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie 'Memory' at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

According to the official synopsis of the film, it follows Sylvia (Chastain), a social worker who lives a rather simple and structured life with her daughter.

Peter Sarsgaard stars opposite Chastain as Saul, a man who follows her home from their high school reunion and sends her ordinary life into a tailspin. “Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past,” the synopsis adds.

Although the drama is being released amid the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strike, Chastain made it clear that she stands in solidarity with those in her industry.

The Scenes from a Marriage actress attended the Venice International Film Festival event as part of an interim agreement from the guild stating that Memory is an independent production. While at the festival, she wore a black T-shirt that read "SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE."

In a press conference video shared to her Instagram account on Friday, she responded to a reporter who asked if she "hesitated" to attend the annual film event.

“I was incredibly nervous to be here today and to come here, and actually there are some people on my team who advised me against it,” Chastain said.

"We [actors] are often told and reminded how grateful we should be," she told reporters. "And that is the environment that I think has allowed workplace abuse to go unchecked for many decades and is also the environment that has saddled members of our union with unfair contracts."

Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie 'Memory' at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Oscar winner stated that showing up to support the independent film was a positive step toward ending the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13.

"It’s what our national board, negotiating committee and our elected leadership has asked us to do," Chastain said. "And when independent producers like the ones here of these films sign these interim agreements, they are letting the world know, letting the AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] know that actors deserve fair compensation, that AI protection should be implemented, and there should be sharing of streaming revenue."

She also opened up on the opportunity to work with Sarsgaard for the Michel Franco-directed production.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Peter. We’ve met a few times before this, and we’ve talked about it. I’ve not been hidden in my fanship of his movies and who he is as an actor," she added.

Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie 'Memory' at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

In August, Entertainment Weekly released a previously recorded interview with Chastain for their Awardist podcast in which the actress discussed her desire to work with a past castmate once more.

"You know who I think about all the time and I just wish I could play her [again]? Celia Foote,” she said in reference to her role opposite Octavia Spencer in the award-winning 2011 film The Help.

“I just want to do something, Celia and Minny, and see what happened," Chastain said.

She continued discussing what could come of the project, adding, "You know they ended up living together and raising the baby together, they were best friends. How amazing would that film be? I loved her, and I got to be a bit silly.”

Memory premiered in Venice on Friday. It will also be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.