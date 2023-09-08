Jessica Chastain Wears Custom Gucci at 80th Venice International Film Festival for Her Film 'Memory'

The Oscar-winning actress is allowed to promote the independent film as part of an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 07:22PM EDT
Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie "Memory" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie 'Memory' at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy. Photo:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Jessica Chastain walked the red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Friday in Venice, Italy. 

The Academy Award-winning actress, 46, attended the event to promote her new film Memory. Chastain posed for photos wearing a custom Gucci shimmering gown with sleeves. The bronze dress featured a plunging neckline and a collar visible near her signature red hair. 

She wore jewelry from Bulgari to mark the special occasion. 

Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie "Memory" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie 'Memory' at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty 

According to the official synopsis of the film, it follows Sylvia (Chastain), a social worker who lives a rather simple and structured life with her daughter. 

Peter Sarsgaard stars opposite Chastain as Saul, a man who follows her home from their high school reunion and sends her ordinary life into a tailspin. “Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past,” the synopsis adds. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although the drama is being released amid the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strike, Chastain made it clear that she stands in solidarity with those in her industry.

The Scenes from a Marriage actress attended the Venice International Film Festival event as part of an interim agreement from the guild stating that Memory is an independent production. While at the festival, she wore a black T-shirt that read "SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE."

In a press conference video shared to her Instagram account on Friday, she responded to a reporter who asked if she "hesitated" to attend the annual film event. 

“I was incredibly nervous to be here today and to come here, and actually there are some people on my team who advised me against it,” Chastain said. 

"We [actors] are often told and reminded how grateful we should be," she told reporters. "And that is the environment that I think has allowed workplace abuse to go unchecked for many decades and is also the environment that has saddled members of our union with unfair contracts."

Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie "Memory" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie 'Memory' at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Oscar winner stated that showing up to support the independent film was a positive step toward ending the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13. 

"It’s what our national board, negotiating committee and our elected leadership has asked us to do," Chastain said. "And when independent producers like the ones here of these films sign these interim agreements, they are letting the world know, letting the AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] know that actors deserve fair compensation, that AI protection should be implemented, and there should be sharing of streaming revenue." 

She also opened up on the opportunity to work with Sarsgaard for the Michel Franco-directed production.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Peter. We’ve met a few times before this, and we’ve talked about it. I’ve not been hidden in my fanship of his movies and who he is as an actor," she added. 

Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie "Memory" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie 'Memory' at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

In August, Entertainment Weekly released a previously recorded interview with Chastain for their Awardist podcast in which the actress discussed her desire to work with a past castmate once more. 

"You know who I think about all the time and I just wish I could play her [again]? Celia Foote,” she said in reference to her role opposite Octavia Spencer in the award-winning 2011 film The Help

“I just want to do something, Celia and Minny, and see what happened," Chastain said. 

She continued discussing what could come of the project, adding, "You know they ended up living together and raising the baby together, they were best friends. How amazing would that film be? I loved her, and I got to be a bit silly.”

Memory premiered in Venice on Friday. It will also be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

Related Articles
Anna Kendrick attends the Alice, Darling Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Anna Kendrick 'Heartbroken' to Miss World Premiere of Her Directorial Debut as She Supports Strike
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith Nails Futuristic Style on Birthday Trip with Joshua Jackson
Jessica Chastain attends a photocall for the movie "Memory" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Jessica Chastain Supports SAG Strike at Venice Film Festival: 'Actors Deserve Fair Compensation'
Sofia Richie (L) and Elliot Grainge attend a David Yurman dinner at Casa Cruz in Midtown
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Have a Stylish Date Night at David Yurman's New York Fashion Week Party
Selena Gomez Shares Contemplative Makeup-Free Selfie
Selena Gomez Shares Contemplative Makeup-Free Selfie
Charlize Theron NYFW New york fashion week 09 07 23
Charlize Theron Captures Casual Elegance During New York City Outing — See the Pics
Emma Watson and Alex Watson
Emma Watson and Brother Alex Show Sibling Love on Soho House Awards Red Carpet – See the Photos!
Protesters walk the runway at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show and dinner event at the New York Public Library
Protestors Crash Coach Runway at New York Fashion Week: 'Coach Leather Kills'
Christina Aguilera stops by Tribeca in New York City.
Christina Aguilera Rocks Nude Illusion Feben Dress with Gold Boots During New York Fashion Week
Supermodel Linda Evangelista seen arriving to Marc Jacob's book store Bookmarc in the West Village in New York City.
Supermodel Linda Evangelista Looks Chic in New York for her Book Signing at Marc Jacobs' Bookstore
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Charlize Theron attends the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking boutique on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Charlize Theron Doesn't Believe in Fashion Regrets: 'I Was Feeling Myself' (Exclusive)
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren shopping in Beverly Hills
Jessica Alba Shopped in a Matching Set, and This Lookalike Proves You Can Get a Whole Outfit for Under $50
Pamela Anderson at Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York
Pamela Anderson on Why She Feels 'Empowered' When Buying Her Own Jewelry: 'No Strings Attached!' (Exclusive)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted leaving their New York City hotel this morning
Some Like It Hot! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Step Out in Black Furry Headgear Amid NYC Heat Advisory
Ava Phillippe Meadow Walker Rainey Qualley West Duchovny Chanel NYFW new york fashion week lucky chance diner
Ava Phillippe, Meadow Walker and More Next-Gen Stars Descend on Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber