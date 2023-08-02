Jessica Chastain Says Her 'Tree of Life' Sons Sent Her Mother's Day Cards After: 'I Loved Those Boys'

Jessica Chastain costarred with Brad Pitt as parents of three boys in 2011's Academy Award-nominated movie 'The Tree of Life'

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 02:01PM EDT
Actors Hunter McCracken, Tye Sheridan, Jessica Chastain and Laramie Eppler
Hunter McCracken, Tye Sheridan, Jessica Chastain and Laramie Eppler arrive at "The Tree Of Life" Los Angeles Premiere at Bing Theatre at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on May 24, 2011. Photo:

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Jessica Chastain is recalling her bond with some of her young costars from The Tree of Life.

As Chastain, 46, spoke with Vanity Fair in the hours before the Screen Actors Guild recently went on strike about her recent acting projects and Emmy Award nomination for her role in George and Tammy, the actress recalled that the then-child actors who played her sons in the 2011 Terrence Malick movie continued to show her motherly affection even after the movie finished production.

"When I did Tree of Life, I loved those boys. I would get Mother’s Day cards after we wrapped from them," she told the outlet. "We really had such a strong bond, and we created something real and we lived it. We lived the story we were telling."

Tye Sheridan, Hunter McCracken, Finnegan Williams, Michael Koeth, Laramie Eppler and John Howell each played Chastain's sons at various ages in the movie, which follows a man (Sean Penn) as he recollects moments from his childhood in Texas. Chastain and Brad Pitt costarred as Penn's parents in scenes that take place in the mid-20th century; the film went on to receive three nominations at the 84th Academy Awards.

Elsewhere in Chastain's interview with the outlet, the actress described working with Malick, 79, as "one of my favorite experiences of my life" and her highly personal approach to her acting roles.

THE TREE OF LIFE, l-r: Tye Sheridan, Laramie Eppler, Jessica Chastain, 2011
Tye Sheridan, Laramie Eppler, Jessica Chastain in The Tree of Life.

Merie Wallace/Fox Searchlight/courtesy Everett Collection

"I think it’s just the way I am. It’s hard for me to talk about it because I do get emotional when something affects me," Chastain told the outlet, as she noted feeling emotional about wrapping her recent Showtime series George & Tammy on the anniversary of country singer Tammy Wynette's death.

"And again, living the songs, this idea of living the experiences, it doesn’t feel like it happened to someone else. It feels like it happened to me because I feel like I’ve lived it," Chastain said of her role as Wynette. The series focused on her marriage and recording career with husband George Jones (Michael Shannon).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"As an artist, too, you work so hard to not armor up; you want to be open. And so that means sometimes I do get affected because it’s my job to be an open human being and to be vulnerable and to be honest," she added of how she approaches her roles. "So because I lived this very meaningful experience, sometimes when I talk about it, it’s like I go right back to what the experience was."

THE TREE OF LIFE, from left, clockwise: Jessica Chastain, Laramie Eppler, Brad Pitt, Tye Sheridan, 2011

Merie Wallace/Fox Searchlight/courtesy Everett

Chastain is nominated alongside Ali Wong (Beef) Dominique Fishback (Swarm), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things), Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble) and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) for outstanding actress in a limited series of movie at the upcoming Emmys ceremony, which has been indefinitely delayed as actors and writers continue to strike major Hollywood productions.

After George & Tammy, Chastain will next appear in the new movie Memory alongside Elsie Fisher and Peter Sarsgaard. Her IMDb page indicates she has three additional projects in the works, though it is unclear whether the ongoing strikes may affect their release.

Related Articles
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot Says She's Still Developing 'Wonder Woman 3' Three Years After Sequel
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain pose at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 19, 2023
Jessica Chastain Says Oscar Isaac Friendship Changed After 'Tough' Show Together: I Needed a 'Breather'
Amy Schumer/Instagram
Amy Schumer Shares Highlights from Beyoncé's Boston Concert: 'Greatest Artist of Our Lifetime'
Nicolas Cage in Dream Scenario - A24 film
Nicolas Cage Is Unrecognizable in First Look Photo from New Movie 'Dream Scenario'
Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after enjoying a romantic dinner date for two in Santa Monica on August 1st 2023
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Dine Out at Hollywood Hotspot Giorgio Baldi
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Is Giving Away 6 ‘Dream Cars’ from His Personal Collection
Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious Nursing School Video
Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious ‘Nursing School’ Video: ‘Just the Tip’
Sterling Jones and Anna Kendrick, and writers Nancy Meyers and Larry Karaszewski join members and supporters of SAG-AFTRA and WGA on the picket line at Fox Studios
Anna Kendrick Shares Support For SAG-AFTRA Strike: ‘Actors are Extraordinary’
jason momoa snow on bday
Jason Momoa Appears Delighted as He Documents Snow on His August Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday to Me’
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud Completed Work on Horror Film from 'Scream' Directors Prior to Death: Report
Actor Jamie Foxx hugs his sister Deidra Dixon at the LAVO Singapore Grand Opening at Marina Bay Sands on December 31, 2017 in Singapore.
Jamie Foxx Says He 'Would Not Be Here' Without His 'Courageous' Sister Deidra: 'I Love You Forever'
Hilary Swank Seeks Revenge On Her Son's Murderer in 'The Good Mother' Official Trailer
Hilary Swank Is a Journalist Searching for Her Son's Murderer in 'The Good Mother' Trailer (Exclusive)
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Shared a passionate kiss while out for lunch at the Great White restaurant in West Hollywood.
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Share a Kiss Over Lunch in Los Angeles
Napoleon, Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby
Joaquin Phoenix Slapped Vanessa Kirby for Unscripted 'Napoleon' Moment After They Agreed to 'Shock Each Other'
L'acteur Ethan Hawke le 17 mai 2023 lors du 76e festival de Cannes.
Ethan Hawke Shares Throwback Photo to When He Got His SAG Card at 14 in a 'Fresh Outfit My Mom Bought Me'
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
Warner Bros. Apologizes for 'Insensitive' 'Barbenheimer' Social Media Engagement After Criticism in Japan