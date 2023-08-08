Jessica Chastain Kissed Broadway Costar Onstage After Vomiting in Mouth: 'It Was a Nightmare'

Jessica Chastain is sharing an admittedly "gross" story from one of her Broadway performances.

On a new episode of the Smartless podcast (recorded on June 13, prior to the actors' strike), the actress, who scored a Tony nomination for A Doll's House earlier this year, revealed that she discreetly vomited in her mouth during one show.

"I can say it now, 'cause we're closed. This is really gross, what I'm gonna tell you guys: I threw up. I threw up and I swallowed it. And no one knew!" said Chastain, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"I was kinda, like, sobbing and I leaned over and it happened," she recalled, adding, "I had to kiss someone. Yes. It was a nightmare and I couldn't explain."

"That night it was definitely a closed-mouth kiss," she joked.

Chastain, who was onstage the entire duration of the play with no intermission, said, "The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, 'You guys, I'm so sorry, I vomited.' " (Succession actor Arian Moayed played Chastain's husband in A Doll's House.)

Before the start of every A Doll's House performance, Chastain would sit still on a chair while spinning in circles onstage as theatergoers took their seats in the audience.

She previously told Variety of the rotating turntable portion, "It’s sweet. People send me hearts and they smile at me and they wave. Sometimes they try to break me, try to make me laugh. I look at them and sometimes I’ll hold contact longer."

"But I always keep in character, so they understand the space that we’re creating and they understand the journey that we’re going to go on," she added of the show, which closed in June. "We’re doing this together."

