Jessica Chastain Pitches Idea for 'The Help' Sequel with Octavia Spencer: 'How Amazing Would That Film Be?'

The actress said her character from the 2011 film "The Help" is one "I wish I could revisit"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 12:03PM EDT
Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer photo from The Help
Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer in "The Help". Photo: © DreamWorks Studios

Jessica Chastain wants to extend the fun she had making The Help with costar Octavia Spencer.

The actress said on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast (recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike) that she has an idea for a sequel to the 2011 movie, which was based on a novel from 2009.

"You know who I think about all the time and I just wish I could play her [again]? Celia Foote. I just want to do something, Celia and Minny, and see what happened," she said of her and Spencer's characters.

Chastain added, "You know they ended up living together and raising the baby together, they were best friends. How amazing would that film be?"

"I loved her, and I got to be a bit silly," the actress said of the role.

Actresses Jessica Chastain, Octavia Spencer, Ahna O'Reilly and Emma Stone
Jessica Chastain, Octavia Spencer, Ahna O'Reilly and Emma Stone in 2012.

Jeff Kravitz/Film

Both Chastain and Spencer, 53, scored Oscar nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category for the film; Spencer won the award. The film also starred Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sissy Spacek, Allison Janney and Cicely Tyson.

"A lot of my characters I feel like I got to experience a lot," said Chastain. "Celia, it was such a deep dive for me. I really threw on that character and I didn't really get to mine that much material, because I was a supporting part of that story. That's a character I wish I could revisit."

The Help was a box office hit at the time, but in recent years, critics — and its own cast members — have spoken out about how it centers the plot on White voices in a story meant to be about the experience of Black maids in Mississippi.

Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Drama Desk Awards at Sardi's
Jessica Chastain in June 2023.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Davis told Vanity Fair in 2020, “There’s no one who’s not entertained by The Help. But there’s a part of me that feels like I betrayed myself, and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn’t ready to [tell the whole truth]."

The Oscar winner previously opened up about regretting her role in The Help in a 2018 interview with The New York Times.

"I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard,” Davis said at the time. “I know Aibileen. I know Minny. They’re my grandma. They’re my mom. And I know that if you do a movie where the whole premise is, I want to know what it feels like to work for white people and to bring up children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie."

Related Articles
Actresses Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis attend the Women In Film's 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Party hosted by Perrier Jouet, MAC Cosmetics and MaxMara at Fig & Olive on February 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Chastain Recalls Eating Grits with Viola Davis on 'The Help': 'They Wanted Us Curvier' (Exclusive)
Actors Hunter McCracken, Tye Sheridan, Jessica Chastain and Laramie Eppler
Jessica Chastain Says Her 'Tree of Life' Sons Sent Her Mother's Day Cards After: 'I Loved Those Boys'
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain pose at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 19, 2023
Jessica Chastain Says Oscar Isaac Friendship Changed After 'Tough' Show Together: I Needed a 'Breather'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock (6257198ba) Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Sissy Spacek Viola Davis, left, Octavia Spencer, center, and Sissy Spacek are seen backstage after accepting the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "The Help" at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on in Los Angeles. Viola Davis also won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "The Help SAG Awards Insider, Los Angeles, USA
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
Beetlejuice 2 - filming wedding scenes in Hertfordshire, England. Jenna Ortega who plays the daughter of of Lydia Deetz
Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder Seen Filming Wedding Scene for 'Beetlejuice 2' (Exclusive Photos)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC); Nanisca (Viola Davis) in TriStar Pictures' THE WOMAN KING.
Jessica Chastain Calls Out Oscars for Not Nominating Viola Davis and 'Woman King': 'I Mean, Come On'
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone Shares Funny Throwback Snap of Her Being 'Over' a Photoshoot
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
'Beetlejuice 2' Is Officially Happening! Sequel to 1988 Tim Burton Film Gets Fall 2024 Release Date
Jessica Chastain poses at the opening night of The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of "A Doll's House" on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on March 9, 2023 in New York City.
Jessica Chastain on Why She Declined to Sign Fan's 'Evelyn Hugo' Novel: 'Don't Read Too Much Into' It
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Says Making Her First Musical 'Wicked' Is a 'Risk': 'Trying Something New'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage )
Jessica Chastain Says Broadway Play 'A Doll's House' Is the 'Hardest Thing I've Ever Done' (Exclusive)
Jessica Chastain and Her Stepfather Attend Knicks Game and Pose with Tracy Morgan
Jessica Chastain and Her Stepfather Attend Knicks Game and Pose with Tracy Morgan
Alicia Silverstone, Brendan Fraser
Alicia Silverstone Says She's Down for 'Blast from the Past' Sequel: 'I'd Do Anything with Brendan' Fraser
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Octavia Spencer attends the Season 3 Premiere of Apple TV's "Truth be Told" at Pacific Design Center on January 19, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Whoopi Goldberg attends Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated By Whoopi Goldberg during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Australian actor and AACTA President, Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on January 28, 2023 in Burleigh Heads, Australia. It has been announced that the AACTA, Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, awards will be held on the Gold Coast for the next three years.
Russell Crowe Admits He's 'Slightly Jealous' About New 'Gladiator' Movie
Jenna Ortega, WINONA RYDER Beetlejuice
Jenna Ortega in Talks to Play Winona Ryder's Daughter in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice' Sequel: Reports