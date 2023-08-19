Jessica Biel Twins with Husband Justin Timberlake 'Throughout the Years' in Hilarious Post — See The Video!

The 'Candy' actress, 41, poked fun at her husband in the cheeky Instagram Reel posted on Friday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
Published on August 19, 2023 08:10AM EDT
Jessica Biel Shares Hilarious Video of Her Recreating Husband Justin Timberlakeâs Outfits
Jessica Biel dresses up as husband Justin Timberlake. Photo:

Jessica Biel/Instagram, John Shearer/Getty

Jessica Biel’s impression of Justin Timberlake is uncanny!

On Friday, the actress, 41, posted a hilarious Instagram Reel that showed images of her matching her husband Timberlake, 42, in various outfits from his younger days — including younger shots of herself and photos where she had recreated his looks.

“Hey Siri, play Mirrors by Justin Timberlake,” Biel wrote in her caption.

The video — which began with the actress saying “Twinkies throughout the years," to the camera —then showed images of Biel in versions of looks Timberlake had sported over the years, to the soundtrack of "Weird Al" Yankovic’s 2006 song “Trapped in the Drive-Thru.”

In one photo, a younger Timberlake was pictured rocking a buzzcut and a white vest. A following snap showed a younger Biel also wearing a white vest, almost matching her husband’s first look.

The Reel then showed a photo of Timberlake with his signature curly hairstyle from his days in the band *NSYNC, followed by a pic of The Sinner star sporting a curly wig that closely resembled her husband's hair in the previous photo.

Next came a retro shot of Timberlake in blue-tinted sunglasses, followed by a snap of Biel modeling a pair of pink oval-framed glasses.

In another snap, Biel wore a blue shell suit and an orange curly wig with a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses, recreating the exact outfit — and curly hairstyle once again — worn by Timberlake in a photo taken during his band days, which the actress had posted in the Reel before her own recreation of the look. The funny Reel ended with Biel laughing. 

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2022 Childrenâs Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Timberlake saw the funny side to Biel's spoof video of him. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Timberlake appeared to find the video funny, too, as he shared his reaction in the comments section of the post. “If you don’t love me at my ‘90s then you don’t deserve me at my ‘20s,” he joked.

Other famous friends also posted their responses to the video. “This is genius!!!” Batgirl star Leslie Grace wrote. “❤️🔥😂❤️ - love this. What a throwback!!!” actress Kate Cassidy commented, as Emily in Paris star Lily Collins added, “😂😂😂😂😂.”

Last month, Biel and Timberlake were spotted decked out in patterns for a date night.

The married couple stood out in their colorful ensembles as they were photographed on what appeared to be a double date with DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg.

Biel wore a beige silk jumpsuit with red, orange, pink and green flower motifs, along with the word “Bulbs.” Her husband, meanwhile, sported a bright purple and red button-down shirt paired with tan pants.

Their date night came after Biel shared a sweet Father’s Day post on Instagram in June that included photos of Timberlake spending quality time with their sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2½. 

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today!” Biel wrote in the post's caption. “And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity."

“We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

