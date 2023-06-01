Jessica Biel is standing behind the Writers Guild of America (WGA) amid its ongoing strike.

On Wednesday, the actress, 41, voiced her support for the strikers at the premiere of Freeform’s second season of Cruel Summer, telling PEOPLE "they make this industry go around."

“Well, everything has changed so drastically with the platforms and the streamers and now, you know, the AI conversation and we support our writers immensely,” says Biel, noting the guild’s desire for more regulations on artificial intelligence so that writers don’t get replaced.

“They are the idea makers,” she adds. “They make this industry go around. We help their stories get told.”

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock



“We support all of our guild and want everyone to be taken care of properly," continues Biel, who has recently been working as an executive producer on her mini-series Candy. "So we're here for it. And that's it."

Writers from the WGA went on strike for the first time since 2007 after the deadline for a new contract passed on May 1 without a ratified agreement. WGA's contract proposals include a major overhaul in compensation for streaming residuals, as well as higher pay overall and greater protections.

The entertainment industry felt the impact of the strike immediately, with late-night chat shows, like The Late Show with Steven Colbert and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon shutting down production when the clock struck the deadline.

Michelle Purple, Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood and Jessica Biel 'Cruel Summer' TV Series premiere. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Several of the late-night show hosts (many of whom, like Jimmy Fallon, double as members of the WGA themselves) among other Hollywood stars, have spoken out in support of the writers.

"I wouldn't have a show if it wasn't for my writers, and I support them all the way. They gotta have a fair contract, and they got a lot of stuff to iron out," Fallon told Variety at the Met Gala on May 1.

Amanda Seyfried voiced her own frustration when speaking to the outlet at the same event, saying "I don't get what the problem is ... Everything changed with streaming, and everybody needs to be compensated for their work. That's f–––ing easy."



















