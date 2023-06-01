Jessica Biel Shows Support for Writer's Strike: ‘They Make the Industry Go Around’ (Exclusive)

"We support our writers immensely,” Jessica Biel told PEOPLE on Wednesday

By Kimberlee Speakman
and
Published on June 1, 2023 08:39 AM
Jessica Biel 'Cruel Summer' TV Series premiere
Photo:

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel is standing behind the Writers Guild of America (WGA) amid its ongoing strike.

On Wednesday, the actress, 41, voiced her support for the strikers at the premiere of Freeform’s second season of Cruel Summer, telling PEOPLE "they make this industry go around."

“Well, everything has changed so drastically with the platforms and the streamers and now, you know, the AI conversation and we support our writers immensely,” says Biel, noting the guild’s desire for more regulations on artificial intelligence so that writers don’t get replaced.

“They are the idea makers,” she adds. “They make this industry go around. We help their stories get told.”

Jessica Biel, Los Angeles Premiere Of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" Season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock 


“We support all of our guild and want everyone to be taken care of properly," continues Biel, who has recently been working as an executive producer on her mini-series Candy. "So we're here for it. And that's it."

Writers from the WGA went on strike for the first time since 2007 after the deadline for a new contract passed on May 1 without a ratified agreement. WGA's contract proposals include a major overhaul in compensation for streaming residuals, as well as higher pay overall and greater protections.

The entertainment industry felt the impact of the strike immediately, with late-night chat shows, like The Late Show with Steven Colbert and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon shutting down production when the clock struck the deadline.

Michelle Purple, Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood and Jessica Biel 'Cruel Summer' TV Series premiere
Michelle Purple, Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood and Jessica Biel 'Cruel Summer' TV Series premiere.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Several of the late-night show hosts (many of whom, like Jimmy Fallon, double as members of the WGA themselves) among other Hollywood stars, have spoken out in support of the writers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I wouldn't have a show if it wasn't for my writers, and I support them all the way. They gotta have a fair contract, and they got a lot of stuff to iron out," Fallon told Variety at the Met Gala on May 1.

Amanda Seyfried voiced her own frustration when speaking to the outlet at the same event, saying "I don't get what the problem is ... Everything changed with streaming, and everybody needs to be compensated for their work. That's f–––ing easy."








Related Articles
Amber Riley
Amber Riley on Life After Breaking Off Engagement: The Breakup Won't 'Stop Me From Finding Love'
Sherri Shepherd Shades Her Ex While Learning How to Tackle from Ex-NFL Pro Terry Crews: 'I Need to Be Ready' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80QaOlq0RD8
Sherri Shepherd Shades Her Ex While Learning How to Tackle from Ex-NFL Pro Terry Crews: 'I Need to Be Ready'
Raquel Leviss Says She Called â and Texted â Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'VPR': Raquel Is 'Ashamed' of 'Deceitful' Affair with Sandoval — and Admits She Subconsciously Blamed Ariana
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art ; Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kim Kardashian Wanted Pete Davidson to Be 'Comfortable' on Her Show: 'Know What You're Getting Yourself Into'
Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker as Tensions Surrounding SATC 3 Revealed: 'Kim Killed the Movie'
'And Just Like That...' Kim Cattrall Is Returning to 'Sex and the City' — Get the Scoop!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Refuses to Be Ex Kanye West's 'Clean-Up Crew' as He Spirals Towards 'Rock Bottom'
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Admits Being Adopted by Dad Todd's Wife Julie Was 'Chaotic' but Affirms She Has 'No Regrets'
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Her Go-To Jennifer Lopez Hit for Karaoke with Fiancé Cole Tucker: 'Obsessed'
Jill Duggar Dillard
Jill Duggar Says She's 'Done with Secrets' as She Reveals She's Releasing New Memoir 'Counting the Cost'
Piper Perabo Yellowstone
Piper Perabo Says 'There Are Many More Things to Come' in 'Yellowstone' Universe After Show's Cancellation
Black Mirror Season 6
'Black Mirror' Features Glimpses of Space, 'Schitt's Creek' and the '70s in Season 6 Trailer
Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry, coming soon to Apple TV+.
Brie Larson's Science-Loving Apple TV+ Show 'Lessons In Chemistry' to Debut This Fall
exclusive behind the scenes photos from the FUBAR premiere day and press day, courtesy of star Travis Van Winkle
'FUBAR' Star Travis Van Winkle Shares His Premiere Day Photo Diary, Schwarzenegger and All (Exclusive)
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ': Melissa Says Teresa Has Reached 'Delusional's Highest Level' as They Wonder How To Co-Exist Together
Vanessa from The Ultimatum Queer Love and host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Why Cast's Attack on Vanessa Was 'Important' (Exclusive)
Rollout Sex and the City Anniversary
Issa Rae Says This 'Sex and the City Storyline' Made Her Realize 'I Have a Story to Tell Too'