Jessica Biel Relives the Y2K Fashion Era with Grungy Throwback Pics — Featuring Scarlett Johansson!

The '7th Heaven' alum is still not ready to leave the early 2000s behind

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 04:03PM EDT
Jessica Biel attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023
Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel is “forever” in her early aughts era. 

On Thursday, the 41-year-old Accidental Love actress shared a couple throwback photos taken during what she believes was at her style prime — the early 2000s. 

The pictures show a young Biel — alongside her friends Scarlett Johansson, Danielle Harris and Kirsten Dunst — rocking the then-popular grunge style.

Biel, sporting a voluminous crimped hairstyle, wears a maroon choker necklace and a black cowl neck floor-length gown made of velvet lace. 

The photos also feature Johansson, dressed up in a floral-pattern maxi dress with a chest cutout and lace sleeves. The teen version of the Asteroid City star has her blonde hair styled into a curly half-up hairstyle. 

Also included are Harris and Dunst. 

The horror actress poses in a simple black one-piece that she accessorized with a red beaded necklace. Her curls are tossed up in a loose bun. Meanwhile the Spider-Man star holds up her beaded slip dress by the hem. 

Biel describes her nostalgic love for the era’s style trends by captioning the post, “Me 🤝 Y2K fashion forever."

Though it’s been at least 20 years since the snapshot was taken, Biel is not ready to leave the outfit behind. 

At the season 2 premiere of her series Cruel Summer, Biel opted to wear a vintage-inspired all-black look consisting of a black fringed dress, oversized black blazer, low-slung belt and a pair of over-the-knee boots. 

Jessica Biel attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

“We take Y2K VERY seriously here," she wrote on Instagram. "Name a better era, I’ll wait."

Just before the show’s release, Biel blessed her followers' Instagram feeds with more blast-from-the-past pics for fashion inspiration. 

"I hear all of these outfits are cool again. Love that for me because I was worried they were questionable the first time. More halter tops coming to a screen near you June 5… @cruelsummer S2,” she captioned a carousel showcasing her in a few oldie-but-goodie looks.

Her husband, Justin Timberlake, was sold on the ensembles, playfully commenting, "The teenage me just started sweating," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Biel found herself in a 7th Heaven reunion with her former castmate Beverley Mitchell

"The 90's but now mom edition!" Mitchell, 42, wrote on Instagram with a photo of Biel, 41, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46. "So fun hanging out as badass moms at @monsterjam Mom points for the win!!! @sarahmgellar @jessicabiel I love you always and forever! Such a fun night!"

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Combines Cottagecore and Quiet Luxury With a Dreamy Floral Prairie Dress
Cate Blanchett at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards; Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
She’s Done It Again! See Cate Blanchett’s Latest Red Carpet Rewear at the Fragrance Foundation Awards
Hailey Bieber is spotted stepping out for the evening in New York City
Hailey Bieber Sparkles in Pink Diamond Mini Dress as She Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Skincare Line
Grace Burns and Christy Turlington
Christy Turlington’s Daughter Grace Burns Makes Her Runway Debut in Florence Fashion Show
Sofia Richie Mixes the Sheer Trend with Quiet Luxury for Head-to-Toe Chanel Look
Sofia Richie Mixes the Sheer Trend with Quiet Luxury for Head-to-Toe Chanel Look
Apple Martin wearing Gwyneth Paltrow's vintage dress
Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Rewears Her Punk-Inspired 2002 Oscars Dress
Kim Kardashian and lisa vanderpump
Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Kardashian Twinned in Similar Dolce & Gabbana Looks
Ana De Armas
Ana de Armas Heats Up the Beach in Greece in a Blue and White Bikini and Matching Coverup
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Continues Her High-Fashion Style Streak at Madrid Premiere of 'No Hard Feelings'
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Jennifer Lawrence Is Easy and Breezy in a Crisp White Alaia Dress at the Spain Photocall for ‘No Hard Feelings’
Emma Roberts bikini
Emma Roberts Turns Up the Heat in Colorful Thong Bikini and Wedges for Desert Photo Shoot
Kim Kardashian during the Dolce & Gabbana party at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Kim Kardashian Says She Has Email Proof She Was 'Mindful' of Kourtney's Feelings Over D&G Show
recent photos of Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder Says It Was a ‘Waste of Money’ Spending $40K Trying to Make OOTD Day a National Holiday
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gives Detailed Look at Her New Wedding Ring — See the Gorgeous Rock!
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reflects on Being 'Insecure' in Fashion and Needing Her 'Security Blanket' to Make Decisions