Jessica Biel Relives the Y2K Fashion Era with Grungy Throwback Pics — Featuring Scarlett Johansson!

Jessica Biel is “forever” in her early aughts era.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old Accidental Love actress shared a couple throwback photos taken during what she believes was at her style prime — the early 2000s.

The pictures show a young Biel — alongside her friends Scarlett Johansson, Danielle Harris and Kirsten Dunst — rocking the then-popular grunge style.

Biel, sporting a voluminous crimped hairstyle, wears a maroon choker necklace and a black cowl neck floor-length gown made of velvet lace.

The photos also feature Johansson, dressed up in a floral-pattern maxi dress with a chest cutout and lace sleeves. The teen version of the Asteroid City star has her blonde hair styled into a curly half-up hairstyle.

Also included are Harris and Dunst.

The horror actress poses in a simple black one-piece that she accessorized with a red beaded necklace. Her curls are tossed up in a loose bun. Meanwhile the Spider-Man star holds up her beaded slip dress by the hem.

Biel describes her nostalgic love for the era’s style trends by captioning the post, “Me 🤝 Y2K fashion forever."

Though it’s been at least 20 years since the snapshot was taken, Biel is not ready to leave the outfit behind.

At the season 2 premiere of her series Cruel Summer, Biel opted to wear a vintage-inspired all-black look consisting of a black fringed dress, oversized black blazer, low-slung belt and a pair of over-the-knee boots.

“We take Y2K VERY seriously here," she wrote on Instagram. "Name a better era, I’ll wait."

Just before the show’s release, Biel blessed her followers' Instagram feeds with more blast-from-the-past pics for fashion inspiration.

"I hear all of these outfits are cool again. Love that for me because I was worried they were questionable the first time. More halter tops coming to a screen near you June 5… @cruelsummer S2,” she captioned a carousel showcasing her in a few oldie-but-goodie looks.

Her husband, Justin Timberlake, was sold on the ensembles, playfully commenting, "The teenage me just started sweating," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Last month, Biel found herself in a 7th Heaven reunion with her former castmate Beverley Mitchell.

"The 90's but now mom edition!" Mitchell, 42, wrote on Instagram with a photo of Biel, 41, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46. "So fun hanging out as badass moms at @monsterjam Mom points for the win!!! @sarahmgellar @jessicabiel I love you always and forever! Such a fun night!"