Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photo of Justin Timberlake with Their Sons for Father’s Day: 'Love You'

The actress praised her husband Justin Timberlake as she posted photos of the singer with their children

By Escher Walcott
Updated on June 19, 2023 10:17AM EDT
Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photo of Justin Timberlake with Their Kids for Father's Day
Jessica Biel celebrates Justin Timberlake on Father's Day. Photo:

Jessica Biel Instagram

Jessica Biel is celebrating her husband Justin Timberlake on Father's Day!

On Sunday, the actress, 41, praised Timberlake, 42, for his “tender heart” in a Father’s Day post as she shared photos of the singer spending quality time with their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, on Instagram.

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today!” Biel captioned the post. “And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity."

“We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photo of Justin Timberlake with Their Kids for Father's Day
Timberlake with 2-year-old son Phineas.

Jessica Biel Instagram

In one photo, Timberlake can be seen smiling while he holds Phineas — who looked cute in a cream fleece hoodie and purple beanie — in front of a snowy backdrop.

A second photo showed Timberlake throwing his eldest son Silas in the air as they played on a beach. “My greatest gifts!!! 😍😍😍,” Timberlake responded in the comment section.

Another picture captured the back of Silas and Phineas as they watched TV in matching black tops and sat on matching blue and green toy chairs. A photo was also shared of Silas’ orange handwritten Father’s Day card to Timberlake, which read, “Happy F day! I love you, Love Silas.”

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photo of Justin Timberlake with Their Kids for Father's Day
Timberlake with eldest son Silas.

Jessica Biel Instagram

Biel posted the front of the cute card with an illustration by Silas of himself and his dad, on her Instagram Story, along with a pink and green painted Father’s Day card by Phineas.

The Total Recall star's post came after Timberlake shared an emotional Instagram honoring both his father, Randall Timberlake, and stepfather, Paul Harless on Sunday.

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photo of Justin Timberlake with Their Kids for Father's Day
Silas and Phineas.

Jessica Biel Instagram

"When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life," Timberlake began in the post's caption.

The sweet series of photos showed the singer alongside his father and stepfather at various events over the years, doing everything from dancing at weddings to golfing. "I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!!" the former *NSYNC member continued in the caption.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!! 🙏🏻" he finished.

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photo of Justin Timberlake with Their Kids for Father's Day
Silas sent Timberlake a handwritten Father's Day card.

Jessica Biel Instagram

Last month, Timberlake took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute for his actress wife for Mother's Day.

"This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night," he wrote in the post.

"I'm in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours," he continued. "We love you, Mommy! Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to. ❤️"

